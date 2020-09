Entre Afrique et Europe, le parcours du combattant des couples séparés par le coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

We haven’t been posting for a while due to Covid-19. These past few weeks have been difficult and scary and it’s still uncertain what lies ahead. Both Ghana and Denmark have closed their borders and we both have been sent home from school. I, Sofie, have been taking extra shifts at the hospital to help out. The situation is quite overwhelming. Our normal lives changed overnight, and at the moment we are not sure when we will be able to see each other again, but we stand together, but apart! Social distancing is essential to slow the spread of Covid-19, and for many of you this might be unexplored territory, but we have been practicing for quite a while now. So we have come up with a few suggestions of what you can do: • Watch a movie with a friend over Netflix Party (an extension in Chrome browser) • Play a board game online with your friends or family • Do a daily workout over FaceTime/Skype • Have a dinner party over FaceTime/Skype While it’s important to remain physically apart right now, we should still remember to stay connected to the people around us. Our hearts go out to all our friends in Spain and Italy, who are especially going through a hard time right now. We hope you are all doing well! Love, Bismark & Sofie #covid_19 #stayhome #stayconnected #standtogetherbutapart #couplegoals #travellingcouple #longdistancerelationship #covid #covid19 #corona #socialdistance #socialdistancing