The African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) is Africa’s first network of centres of excellence in mathematical sciences. We enable the continent’s youth to shape the continent’s future through Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education- training Africa’s next generation of leaders. AIMS South Africa is one of the centres of excellence for training, research and public engagement in Cape Town, South Africa. AIMS South Africa was established in 2003 as a partnership project of the following 6 universities: Cambridge, Cape Town, Oxford, Paris Sud XI, Stellenbosch, and Western Cape.

AIMS is a call to action to:

Empower Africa’s youth to shape its future

Solve global challenges

Drive economic self-sufficiency

“We believe that the next Einstein will be African and that he or she will develop solutions that cross borders and change lives.”

What We Do

AIMS is incubating mathematical sciences to address global challenges. We offer a structured Master’s in mathematical sciences and are focused on scientific training, cutting-edge research and public engagement. Our activities include:

TRAINING: AIMS South Africa provides a one-year structured Master’s program in Mathematical Sciences that is enabling a critical mass of African academics, researchers and entrepreneurs on the cutting-edge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). There are intakes in August and January. AIMS South Africa also offers specialised courses as part of regular honours and Master’s degree programs at South African universities. AIMS South Africa hosts research and training workshops.

RESEARCH: The AIMS South Africa Research Centre was launched in 2008 and its mission is to conduct and foster outstanding research and learning in the mathematical sciences thus contributing to the next generation of pan-African leaders in many spheres and the advancement of African science and academia within a multicultural environment.

PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT: AIMS South Africa through the AIMS Schools Enrichment Centre (AIMSSEC) is building the capacity of Africa’s teachers through training programs to increase the pipeline of math and science students. AIMS South Africa hosts and participates in events and exhibitions to promote mathematical sciences in general. AIMS South Africa also has a public lecture series.

Why We Do It

Mathematical sciences underlies every modern technology and its application is found in every field. Africa, which will be home to 40 per cent of the world’s youth (18 and under) by 2050, is undergoing unprecedented transformation and growth- investing in mathematical sciences is critical to drive the continent’s development forward.

STEM education is key to finding solutions for African and global challenges.

The Institute

AIMS South Africa is located in Muizenberg, a small seaside suburb of Cape Town and an area of outstanding natural beauty. The site is a half hour drive away from the three local Universities, the centre of Cape Town and the Cape Town international airport. Please see the directions to AIMS South Africa if you will be travelling here with your own vehicle.

The main AIMS South Africa building is a self-contained residential centre with excellent computer, library and lecturing facilities. Lecturers and students live and dine in the main building, allowing for maximum contact time in an informal and collegiate setting. The AIMS South Africa Research Centre is housed in 2 buildings accross the road from the main building. These were acquired and renovated by AIMS South Africa in 2007. Tutors and visiting researchers are accommodated in two buildings located a short walk away from the Institute.