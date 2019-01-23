NOTRE ENTREPRISE

InfraCo Africa is an innovative and highly impactful infrastructure development company funded by the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG). Mobilising private sector investment to assist developing countries in providing the infrastructure vital for boosting economic growth, it plays a vital role in combating poverty. Its projects have mobilised over US$2bn of investment and provided new infrastructure for approximately thirteen million people.

By taking on the high costs and risks of early stage project development, InfraCo Africa makes infrastructure projects happen in situations where the private sector would not otherwise be willing or able to invest. 100% of InfraCo's Africa's profits are recycled into new project development, which ensures a high developmental return on its capital.