For more than 30 years, capacity development has been one of the key services delivered by GIZ and its predecessors. Around the globe, we advise people and organisations on learning and change processes.

GIZ supports people in acquiring specialist knowledge, skills and management expertise. We help organisations, public authorities and private businesses to optimise their organisational, managerial and production processes. And, of course, we advise governments on how to achieve objectives and implement nationwide change processes by incorporating them into legislation and strategies. The political and social framework plays a crucial role in ensuring reforms are effective and sustainable. Without an enabling environment, changes remain superficial and have no real impact in the medium term.

This all calls for capacities and experience in a wide variety of areas: health, legal affairs, public finance, communications, organisational development, education and training. But that in itself is not enough. Long-term impact can only be achieved if all activities and strategies are efficiently coordinated and stakeholders in all sectors are adequately consulted. If a country is to take charge of its own destiny in the long term, it must be able to organise complex processes and foster an enabling environment without external assistance. This involves developing the capacities of individuals, organisations and social institutions.

At GIZ, capacity development is about strengthening partners and tapping potentials. This is the key to sustainable development.