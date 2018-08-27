NOTRE ENTREPRISE

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation (MIF) is an African foundation, established in 2006 with one focus: the critical importance of governance and leadership in Africa.

It is our belief that governance and leadership lie at the heart of any tangible and shared improvement in the quality of life of African citizens.

Leadership and governance in Africa

Leadership is about making choices, defining priorities, and taking risks.

Governance is about properly documenting and effectively implementing these choices.

Africa has made considerable progress over the last decade. However, the continent still faces a number of complex and massive challenges in most areas. How can it translate its wealth of resources into improved quality of life for its citizens, in an equitable and sustainable way? What should governments do to make sure that their GDP growth is matched by employment gains? Why are political and human rights still lagging in many areas, despite significant economic progress?

These challenges pose a threat to Africa’s success and potential transformation in the long-term. But all of these challenges can be met through sound leadership and governance on the continent.

African countries need to define a strategy – a ‘business plan’ – built on an inclusive vision which assesses and prioritises challenges, makes the best use of human, natural and financial resources and closely monitors results in order to ensure efficient and tangible implementation.

The Foundation, which is a non-grant making organisation, focuses on defining, assessing and enhancing governance and leadership in Africa through four main initiatives:

Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG)

Ibrahim Forum

Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership

Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships.