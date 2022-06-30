Fiche entreprise
WWF International
En tant que principale organisation de conservation au monde, le World Wildlife Fund travaille dans près de 100 pays pour s'attaquer aux problèmes les plus urgents à l'intersection de la nature, des personnes et du climat. Nous collaborons avec les communautés locales pour conserver les ressources naturelles dont nous dépendons tous et bâtir un avenir dans lequel les gens et la nature prospèrent. En collaboration avec des partenaires à tous les niveaux, nous transformons les marchés et les politiques vers la durabilité, luttons contre les menaces à l'origine de la crise climatique, et protégeons et restaurons la faune et ses habitats.
Board Chairperson
WWF is an independent conservation organization active in nearly 100 countries, working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature.
We are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Working with many others – from individuals and communities to business and government – WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.
WWF now seeks a new Chair of the International board. The (non-executive) board oversees the activities of WWF International and is the custodian of the Panda brand.
The ideal candidate:
- Is a high profile convenor, with an extensive and impactful network;
- Has significant experience of effectively chairing diverse, multi-cultural and complex organizations;
- Has the personality and capabilities to work effectively with the global WWF network, and
- Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.
This is a demanding and non-remunerated role; expected time commitment of up to 30%.
Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalChair2022@EgonZehnder.com
The submission deadline is 30 August 2022.
Director General
WWF seeks a new Director General to succeed the retiring incumbent. The Director General leads the WWF organization globally and is accountable for ensuring that the WWF Network is aligned on the delivery of global organizational goals to support our mission and achieve tangible conservation impact.
This is a demanding and high-profile role. The ideal candidate:
- Is an inspiring and influential leader with a significant track record of leading complex global organizations;
- Has a deep and broad understanding of conservation, environmental and development issues;
- Possesses strong political acumen and excellent understanding of and experience in environmental and sustainability issues at the international policy level;
- Has the ability to skillfully influence externally through vision, effective communication, political finesse and networking; and
- Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.
Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalDG2022@EgonZehnder.com
The submission deadline is 31 July 2022.