WWF is an independent conservation organization active in nearly 100 countries, working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature.

We are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Working with many others – from individuals and communities to business and government – WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.

WWF now seeks a new Chair of the International board. The (non-executive) board oversees the activities of WWF International and is the custodian of the Panda brand.

The ideal candidate:

Is a high profile convenor, with an extensive and impactful network;

Has significant experience of effectively chairing diverse, multi-cultural and complex organizations;

Has the personality and capabilities to work effectively with the global WWF network, and

Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.

This is a demanding and non-remunerated role; expected time commitment of up to 30%.

Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalChair2022@EgonZehnder.com

The submission deadline is 30 August 2022.