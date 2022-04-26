The World Bank Group (WBG) consists of five institutions that specialize in different aspects of development: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). It is one of the world's largest sources of development assistance and knowledge for developing countries.

SRI Executive Search has been contracted by the World Bank Group (WBG) to assist with the search for an exceptional candidate to fill the position of Inspection Panel Member.

The Inspection Panel is an independent complaints mechanism for people and communities who believe that they have been, or are likely to be, adversely affected by a project financed by either IBRD or IDA (together, the Bank).

A network of offices worldwide delivers the Bank's programs in countries, liaises with government and civil society, and works to increase understanding of development issues. The World Bank is owned by 189 member countries whose views and interests are represented by a Board of Governors and a Washington, DC-based Board of Executive Directors. More than 190 countries participate in at least one of the five World Bank Group institutions. For additional information, please visit

With twin goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity, the World Bank Group works in more than 100 developing economies to improve living standards and to fight poverty. For each of its clients, the Bank works with government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, and the private sector to formulate assistance strategies.

On September 8, 2020, the Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved measures to enhance the internal accountability system by establishing a new Accountability Mechanism (‘AM’) housing the Inspection Panel and the Dispute Resolution Service, while preserving the Inspection Panel Members’ independence. The importance of the Inspection Panel function and its independence and integrity are highlighted in the Inspection Panel Resolutions (IBRD 2020-0004/IDA2020-0003) the Board approved, as well as the Accountability Mechanism Resolutions (section 8, IBRD 2020-0005/IDA 2020-0004 that the Board approved. Detailed information on the role of the Inspection Panel, and on the Accountability Mechanis mincluding the Dispute Resolution Service, is available by logging in the Inspection Panel and Accountability Mechanism web sites

www.inspectionpanel.org

and

www.worldbank.org/en/programs/accountability

.

Duties and Responsibilities

● Members of the Inspection Panel are appointed by and report to the Board of Executive Directors.

● Inspection Panel members and the Chairperson coordinate but are not subject to the supervision of the Accountability Mechanism Secretary as the head of the World Bank Accountability Mechanism.

● Inspection Panel Members will participate in actions and decision-making of the Panel in processing Requests for Inspection, including among other things:

○ to independently assess whether the criteria for an Inspection have been met;

○ to recommend to the Board of Executive Directors whether a request should be investigated; if the Board approves a recommendation to investigate,

○ to engage in research, fact-finding and an independent investigation of whether the Bank has complied with its operational policies and procedures;

○ and to prepare and provide the Panel’s findings, independent assessment and conclusions to the Board.

● Duties will also include field visits and outreach activities as relevant to the Panel’s work and responsibilities.

● On matters related to the Bank's rights and obligations with respect to the request under consideration the Panel shall seek the advice of the Bank's Legal Vice Presidency.

Qualifications and Experience

● Minimum of 15 years of significant and relevant practical experience

● Outstanding credentials in his or her individual field of expertise, demonstrated sound judgment and strong analytic skills

● Proven ability to deal thoroughly and fairly with requests across a broad range of stakeholders

● Demonstrated integrity and ability to remain independent from Bank Management and from undue influence from Board members, in the exercise of his or her duties

● Strong interpersonal skills and experience working in multicultural and multidisciplinary teams, both as a leader and team member, with demonstrated flexibility to adapt to shifting workload

● Ability to communicate and interact effectively with internal and external stakeholders, including Accountability Mechanism Secretary, civil society and local communities, governments, other international organizations, as well as Bank Management.

● Knowledge of and experience relating to the operations of the World Bank or similar institutions as well as experience working on development issues and in developing countries.

● Ability and willingness to travel to Bank member countries, including rural areas

Education