Global Partnership for Education
NOTRE ENTREPRISE
Le GPE aide les pays à bâtir des systèmes éducatifs solides et résilients pour atteindre les filles et les garçons les plus vulnérables, améliorer l’enseignement et l’apprentissage, résister aux chocs et faire face aux défis du 21e siècle.
Le GPE travaille avec 76 pays partenaires
Le GPE a mobilisé plus de 11 milliards $ pour l'éducation.
Chief Executive Officer
Organisation: Global Partnership for Education Role: Chief Executive Officer Location: Washington DC, USA Job No/Reference - 2202-110NA Closing Date: 5th May 2022 The Board of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) seeks to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed Alice P. Albright as she completes a highly successful nine-year tenure. The new CEO will build on the organization’s considerable achievements over the past twenty years with a special emphasis on global education’s best practices related to diversity, inclusion and the education of girls. Since 2002, GPE’s dynamic mission has helped more than 160 million children receive an education in its partner countries. The gap between boys’ and girls’ primary school completion rates declined from 6.1 percent five years ago to 3.4 percent today. In 2022, GPE provided countries nearly $1 billion across 107 grants. The organization has already raised US$4 billion to accelerate learning over the next five years. This resource will promote efforts to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all. The GPE embodies a partnership between governments, international organizations, civil society – including youth and teacher organizations – the private sector, and private foundations to transform education systems. Successful CEO candidates will possess strong leadership, political and strategic acumen, impeccable integrity and an understanding of global best practices in education. GPE actively seeks a dynamic, creative and internationally visionary leader who values diversity and will continue to extend the organization’s impact as it moves forward in the coming decade. GPE welcomes candidates from all fields and all types of organizations: public, multilateral, business, NGO and academia. GPE has retained Russell Reynolds Associates to assist with this appointment. For further information on the position and additional details on qualifications, requirements, terms and conditions of service and how to apply, please visit: www.rraresponses.com The closing date for applications 05 May 2022.
