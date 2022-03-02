Fiche entreprise
UNDSS
L'UNDSS fournit une expertise en matière de sécurité à toutes les entités du système de gestion de la sécurité des Nations Unies, afin de permettre la planification et la conduite en toute sécurité des mandats, missions, activités et programmes du système des Nations Unies, tout en assurant la sûreté et la sécurité du personnel et la sécurité des locaux et les atouts.
USA
Security Coordination Officer, P3
Help keep our people secure. So, we can keep building a better world. Security Coordination Officer, P3 The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) ensures the safe and effective delivery of UN operations around the world. As a global leader in security risk management, we support UN personnel in the most complex and challenging environments on earth, requiring us to engage the most capable and visionary professionals. In this key position, you will:
- Forecast evolving security environments and formulate operational responses;
- Develop effective risk management strategies by conducting in-depth analysis and applying critical thinking to interpret early emerging trends;
- React rapidly to any incidents;
- Provide security advice across all stages of UN activities and programmes;
- Consult with line managers and diverse colleagues on security issues;
- Liaise with diplomatic missions and host governments;
- Supports organizational resilience and contingency planning;To be equal to the challenge, you will require:
- At least a first-level university degree in a relevant discipline;
- Sound experience in international relations, disarmament affairs, conflict resolution, crime or terrorism prevention, security, risk, disaster, post disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction or security management;
- Fluency in English. Knowledge of another official UN language can be an advantage;
- Familiarity with planning, designing and implementing risk mitigation measures for operations impacted by insecurity and/or humanitarian assistance is desirable;
- Some exposure in the field operations is desirable.
Security Adviser/Security Coordination Officer, P4
Your security strategies can change outcomes for UN personnel whilst they change the world. Security Adviser/Security Coordination Officer, P4 The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) ensures the safe and effective delivery of UN operations around the world. As a global leader in security risk management, we support UN personnel in the most complex and challenging environments on earth, requiring us to engage the most capable and visionary professionals. Acting as a trusted adviser to the Designated Official or Head of Mission, you will:
- Assume responsibility for wide-ranging security risk management matters, including creating policies and procedures;
- Chair the Security Cell to develop coordinated responses to emerging threats;
- Actively forecast the security environment and devise inclusive strategies based on detailed data analysis and innovative thinking;
- Participate in committees and task forces;
- Ensure the implementation of security planning and analyse security trends
- Lead key projects to build resilience and mitigate risk;
- Communicate your conclusions to stakeholders including host governments and diplomatic missions;
- Extensive experience in international relations, disarmament affairs, crime or terrorism prevention, risk or disaster or emergency management and preparedness;
- Familiarity with planning and implementing risk mitigation measures and conducting detailed security analysis;
- Fluency in English. Knowledge of another official UN language can be an advantage;
- Experience at an international level and within the field operations are desirable.
Chief Security Adviser, P5
Take charge of security for a UN mission. So, we can make the world a safer place. Chief Security Adviser, P5 The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) ensures the safe and effective delivery of UN operations around the world. As a global leader in security risk management, we support UN personnel in the most complex and challenging environments on earth, requiring us to engage the most capable and visionary professionals. Acting as the principal adviser to the Designated Official, you will:
- Take ownership of security issues for your mission;
- Survey the security landscape, forecast any expected changes and apply detailed analysis to create effective strategies that minimise risk and protect both personnel and property;
- Embed security and risk management considerations in all activities and programmes;
- Provide strategic and operational guidance;
- Lead complex projects;
- Assume ultimate responsibility for security training, manuals and documentation;
- At least a first-level university degree in a relevant discipline;
- Substantial experience in international relations, disarmament affairs, crime or terrorism prevention, risk or disaster or emergency management and preparedness;
- Proven Personnel Management skills;
- The confidence to take clear decisions and the drive and determination to make things happen;
- Fluency in English. Knowledge of another official UN language can be an advantage;
- Several years of experience in the field operations, alongside with knowledge of security programmes, risk assessments and data analysis are desirable.
