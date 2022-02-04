NOTRE ENTREPRISE

KAICIID est une organisation intergouvernementale unique : grâce à notre structure de gouvernance double, un Conseil des Parties composé d'États et un Conseil d'administration composé de chefs religieux, nous réunissons des adeptes de différentes traditions religieuses, des chefs religieux et des décideurs politiques. Notre forum consultatif, avec plus de 60 chefs religieux des principales traditions religieuses et culturelles du monde, nous permet de connecter et de mettre en réseau des communautés du monde entier. Nos États membres, la République d'Autriche, le Royaume d'Espagne, le Royaume d'Arabie saoudite et le Saint-Siège en tant qu'observateur fondateur et conseil d'administration sont les garants de l'indépendance de nos programmes vis-à-vis des intérêts d'un seul pays, ou toute autre confession religieuse. Nous sommes des convocateurs et des facilitateurs, amenant des chefs religieux,