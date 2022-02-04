Fiche entreprise
KAICIID est une organisation intergouvernementale unique : grâce à notre structure de gouvernance double, un Conseil des Parties composé d'États et un Conseil d'administration composé de chefs religieux, nous réunissons des adeptes de différentes traditions religieuses, des chefs religieux et des décideurs politiques. Notre forum consultatif, avec plus de 60 chefs religieux des principales traditions religieuses et culturelles du monde, nous permet de connecter et de mettre en réseau des communautés du monde entier. Nos États membres, la République d'Autriche, le Royaume d'Espagne, le Royaume d'Arabie saoudite et le Saint-Siège en tant qu'observateur fondateur et conseil d'administration sont les garants de l'indépendance de nos programmes vis-à-vis des intérêts d'un seul pays, ou toute autre confession religieuse. Nous sommes des convocateurs et des facilitateurs, amenant des chefs religieux,
Director, programme department
- Advise the Secretary General and the Senior Leadership Team on, inter alia, global, regional and country level priorities and emerging issues with reference to programme design and delivery;
- Advise the Secretary General on relations with national and international stakeholders, to identify shared visions and/or common approaches and modalities to achieve strategic targets;
- Support the Secretary General, SLT and/or the Centre’s governing bodies through the identification and assessment of opportunities for comparative advantage for advocacy, policy proposals, statements, and position papers.
- Ensure that the Centre's programme is designed, managed and implemented in conformity with its mandate, policies, strategy and guidelines.
- Coordinate the full portfolio of Programme Department activities, supporting the two Hubs in their efforts to incorporate and mainstream cross-cutting issues inter alia, youth, human rights, capacity building, dialogue knowledge, social cohesion and peacebuilding;
- Provide overall direction, guidance and support in the operationalisation and implementation of the KAICIID strategic framework, including monitoring and evaluation in line with best practices and KAICIID’s Monitoring and Evaluation Policy Framework;
- Oversee planning and management of budgetary and programmatic activities undertaken by the Department, ensuring that such activities are carried out efficiently, in a timely fashion and cost-effectively.
- Analyse and anticipate potential for risks in directives and procedures and propose action to protect the Programme Department and/or Centre from such risks.
- Provide capacity support/training to the Programme Department staff on a range of policy, advocacy, programmatic and performance-based issues, ensuring shared vision and messaging throughout the organization;
- Oversee preparations of reports for presentation to the Centre’s governing bodies, external stakeholders and to the Secretary General, as required;
- Promote knowledge management, and contribute to the organizational learning;
- Based on stakeholder needs, develop new initiatives to support the Centre’s strategic direction, coordinate KAICIID’s cooperation with governmental and inter-governmental institutions, partners and other stakeholders.
- Manage and provide operational and strategic guidance to programme staff, fostering team work and mutually supportive communication;
- Mentor and guide the programme team to ensure sound programmes, their delivery and results-based management as a sound programmatic approach guided by systematic monitoring and evaluation.
- Foster a team spirit through open and close collaboration within the programme department and others in the centre.
- Work closely with the Human Resources Team in identifying and addressing the needs for programme team’s professional development; duty of care and any other aspects of Human Resources Management;
- Ensure close coordination between the Programme Department and others to ensure coherence and consistency in approach, systems and results so as to protect the Centre’s reputation;
- In coordination with other departments and units advise management on the development and rationalization of policies, systems, tools and guidelines for strategic planning, and results-based monitoring and reporting.
- Maintain active and regular working relationships with partner organisations, relevant working groups and consortia;
- Represent the Centre in external meetings on matters within the Centre’s mandate and scope of work, ensuring its interests are well represented and protected at all times ;
- Promote cooperation between KAICIID and its partners, ensuring effective programmatic implementation of partnership and collaboration agreements
- As a member of the SLT, contribute to the development of the Centre’s multi-years strategy and provide regular and substantive input on various proposals for partnerships, funding and meetings participation;
- Represent the Centre at various policy level meetings and workshops.
- General Perform any other duties as required.
- Advanced university degree in social sciences, interreligious studies, international relations, or a similar discipline, preferably coupled with a degree in management;
- A minimum of twenty (20) years’ experience at a senior management level in the field of social development, dialogue - inter-religious and/or inter-cultural dialogue-, including at least ten (10) years of programme management experience;
- Extensive international experience gained in inter-governmental/non-governmental sector including managing large programmes and teams.
- Extensive experience with Results Based Management (RBM) and the design of management and accountability tools and systems, and group facilitation;
- Proven record of hands-on experience in the management of complex units and situations including efficient financial management and team leadership.
- Proven track record of successful policy and strategy development and implementation;
- Extraordinary conceptual and analytical capability, strategic thinking, and the ability to rapidly learn and apply new concepts;
- Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to interact independently with religious leaders as well as with senior government officials;
- Senior management experience and knowledge of administrative policies, practices and procedures applied in inter-governmental organizations a distinct advantage;
- Ability to establish and maintain constructive partnerships and working relationships with staff at all levels in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills including public speaking and representation;
- Accurate judgement capacity translated in sound decision making and ability to provide accurate policy advice.
- Commitment to sharing information and contributing to the Centre’s learning and development strategy;
- Proven IT and presentation skills including the use of spreadsheets, databases, word, power-point etc
- Highest standards and personal attributes: strong professional and personal ethics; systematic support to human rights, respect for diversity, gender and youth mainstreaming.
Director, organizational support services
- Provide strategic planning and management with substantive oversight of financial resources planning, financial operations and provision of financial services including payroll operations, internal control, financial processing, accounting and institutional reporting of the Centre’s financial resources;
- Ensure oversight human resources planning and management and performance assessment;
- Lead formulation of procurement policies and provision of operational direction to the Centre’s procurement function; including provision of strategic procurement advice and guidance to the Centre’s staff;
- Lead formulation of administrative policies and provide operational guidance on administrative management, ICT functions as well as safety and security issues for the Centre staff;
- Advise the Secretary General and Senior Leadership Team on all administration-related issues including the interpretation of the KAICIID regulations, rules and administrative policies;
- Keep the Secretary General informed and advised on the strategic and operational aspects of financial operations of financial resources that will maximize efficiency and cost effectiveness and recommend courses of action to align financial management with evolving business needs of the Centre;
- Lead and coordinate the OSS work with a focus on enhancing accountability/transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in the management of resources, and integration and simplification of business processes to support the organizational mandate;
- Supervise and motivate staff members by providing them with clear objectives and goals as well as direction and guidance to enable them to perform their duties and responsibilities effectively and efficiently in line with results based management (RBM) principles;
- Ensure regular coordination with other Departments and provision of efficient and timely services;
- Foster the development of all OSS operational strategies and policies and oversee the regulatory framework in the areas of financial management, human resources, information technology, procurement, events management, buildings management, safety and security, travel and logistics; monitors its implementation and report to the Secretary General any need for intervention;
- Coordinate, develop and/or review financial input to the Centre’s Strategic Plan and related documents, including financial, procurement and administrative management targets, performance monitoring and reporting of results;
- Lead staff for the budget preparation exercise and its presentation to the Centre’s management and governing bodies;
- Ensure alignment of resources to overall corporate goals and promote results based resources allocation and management;
- Collaborate with other departmental colleagues and external partners to keep abreast of evolving trends in operations and share ideas for improvements and alignment of services to needs;
- Contribute to the culture of accountability, excellence, transparency and to efficient internal communication;
- Perform any other duties as required.
- Advanced university degree in Management, Business Administration, Finance, Human Resources Management, Public Administration or other related field;
- At least twenty (20) years of progressively responsible experience, including several years in inter-governmental organizations in a staff role that combines strategic and managerial leadership in resources management and administrative operations;
- Knowledge and experience with implementation and usage of ERP system and results based management (RBM);
- Experience in managing diverse team of staff;
- Ability to implement the organization strategic vision and take decisions with a focus on obtaining results;
- Demonstrated communication skills, including spoken, written and presentation skills, ability to provide guidance and explain complex issues and positions to a variety of audiences and excellent diplomatic skills including ability to establish and maintain strategic networks and partnerships;
- Ability to negotiate and influence effectively to build consensus;
- Proven analytical and organizational skills, ability to think creatively;
- Ability to build constructive working relationships and partnerships within and outside the Centre, at all levels, in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment, with sensitivity and respect for diversity.
Director, Communications Department
- Lead the development of the organization-wide communication strategy and plan, strengthening the Centre’s capacity to communicate its programmatic work to the public at large and to partner organizations, governments, and influential audiences;
- Identify and recommend strategic positioning opportunities on national and international dialogue to communicate and present the Centre’s core objectives and broad message to the world;
- Develop the media outreach plan, in close collaboration with the Programme Department; oversee quality and consistency regarding social media strategy and implementation, to engage key, strategic media and journalists to establish positive and constructive ongoing relationships in promotion of the Centre and the development of stakeholders’ understanding of its purpose and activities; foster consistency and high-quality of media relations and media outreach and focus on priority media outlets; manage reputational risk;
- Develop the annual budget and operating plan to support the work programme of the Department and ensure its full implementation; ensure that Department’s activities operate within the policies and procedures of the Centre;
- Oversee cross-team collaborations on major advocacy/outreach campaigns in key policy/thematic areas of the Centre’s work;
- Lead the development, design and production of effective publications (print and online) as well as broadcast of digital products; including proactive and reactive communications strategy and crisis communications, taking account of the Centre’s website, social media presence and other opportunities;
- Ensure quality and consistency in the development and roll out of training tools and toolkits covering all aspects of communication, facilitating capacity-building for the Centre’s staff;
- Undertake continual monitoring to identify opportunities, liabilities and propose means to address these liabilities in the best interest of the Centre’s public and stakeholder perception;
- Advise, develop and ensure the implementation of a strategy for digital communications, platforms, channels and applications including identifying and developing new directions and initiatives oversee continuous development and updating of the Centre’s website;
- Promote messaging in all channels, in particular, speeches, presentations, booklets, fact sheets, books, videos, infographics, public events and other creative formats;
- As a member of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) contribute to the reflections on continuous improvement to the Centre at an operational and human level; to the development of the Centre’s multi-years’ strategy and provide regular and substantive input on various proposals for resources mobilisation and communication products and supports;
- Advise the SLT and all staff on the design and delivery of external communications to ensure clarity and consistency regarding the information about the Centre’s activities and its position on key, relevant topics;
- Manage the Centre’s branding including corporate identity guidelines and templates as well as newsletters, brochures, annual report, e-letters, etc.;
- Inspire, coach and support staff under his/her supervision, foster teamwork and team communication, promote the Communication Department staff development plan, working closely with the Human Resources Team, on a range of policy, advocacy, programmatic and performance-based issues, ensuring shared vision and messaging throughout the organization;
- Represent the Centre at various policy level meetings and workshops on matters within the mandate and scope of work of the Centre and maintain active and regular working relationships with partner organisations, relevant working groups and consortia;
- Perform any other duties as required.
- Advanced university degree in Communications, Media, Journalism, or other related field;
- At least twenty (20) years of progressively responsible professional experience in leading communications teams in international or intergovernmental organizations, developing and implementing communications strategies in a complex environment; experience as a journalist would be an asset as well as working in developing countries and field experience in international development contexts;
- Ability to effectively manage high profile global communications initiatives and campaigns, with particular experience on issues related to new communications technologies, branding and outreach to diverse global and national audiences;
- Demonstrated technical and managerial leadership and supervisory skills and a strong sense of responsibility;
- Extent of experience with and knowledge of interreligious dialogue desirable;
- Demonstrated communication skills, including ability to interact independently with internal and external stakeholders and to speak in public;
- Ability to build constructive working relationships and partnerships within and outside the Centre, at all levels, in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment, with sensitivity and respect for diversity;
- Demonstrated conceptual and analytical skills, strategic thinking and the ability to rapidly learn and apply new concepts.