The World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI) represents the interests of 6,760 savings and retail banks globally, with total assets of $16 trillion and serving some 1.7 billion customers in nearly 80 countries. Founded in 1924, the institute focuses on international regulatory issues that affect the savings and retail banking industry. WSBI supports the achievement of sustainable, inclusive, balanced growth and job creation, whether in industrialised or less developed countries.
Adviser for the african region
WSBI | Finance
Adviser for the african region Profile:
- Advanced University Degree preferably in economics, finance or political and social sciences – alternatively, a business track record and project experience demonstrating competency;
- Total fluency in written and spoken English and French, knowledge of Portuguese is an asset;
- A minimum of 5 years working experience in retail banking, preferably in an international environment;
- Excellent organizational, analytical, strategic and diplomatic skills;
- Good presentation skills and report writing abilities in English/French (in other languages is a strong asset);
- Strong personality, highly flexible and adaptable, team player that is willing to take initiatives and work independently and is result oriented.
- Maintain a regular and open communication between WSBI and member organisations in Africa and facilitate cooperation among members in the region, and of WSBI in general (including travelling to meetings in member countries);
- Monitor trends and evolutions in the financial and retail banking sector in Africa and identify opportunities to develop joint initiatives between the members;
- Develop contacts with potential members in the African region;
- Involve and assist colleagues in developing events and platforms on shared topics cross-regionally;
- Responsible for maintaining and expanding relations with international and regional organisations in order to support members’ development and represent their interests, raising their profile as financial institutions that contribute positively to welfare and sustainable growth.
