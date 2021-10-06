Fonds Monétaire International

IMF: Mid-Career Program for Experienced Economists

Join one of the largest teams of economists focused on macroeconomics anywhere in the world.

Contribute to a wide range of challenging policy issues that span different branches of economics by providing analysis, policy, and program design, and capacity development to help our member countries address their specific economic challenges.

Work from our headquarters in Washington DC to build collaborative relationships with colleagues across the IMF, as well as with key institutions, authorities, and leaders around the world to develop creative solutions to evolving global economic challenges.

An advanced degree (Master’s/PhD) in macroeconomics or a related field such as monetary economics, financial economics, public finance, international trade, or econometrics.

Relevant professional experience at the national and regional levels in macroeconomic policy, fiscal policy, quantitative techniques, and country surveillance, usually gained in a central bank, ministry of finance, or international financial institution. Experience in a research institute or academia is also acceptable if it is combined with some exposure to macroeconomic policy making. Specific credentials are: PhD with three to ten years of relevant work experience Master’s with seven to fourteen years of relevant work experience Demonstrated proficiency in quantitative modeling and econometrics to support analysis and policy formulation. Strong interpersonal, communications and writing skills, and excellent written and oral communication skills in English. Working proficiency in Arabic, French, Portuguese, or Spanish is a plus. Ability to deal effectively and diplomatically with member country authorities. In addition, we are keen to hear from economists with expertise in macro-critical climate-related policy work interested in joining teams contributing to the implementation of the Fund’s policy work related to climate change and its integration into macroeconomic frameworks.As the Fund strengthens our engagement with fragile and conflict-affected states (FCS) and helping countries to exit from fragility, we welcome applications from macroeconomists passionate about working on Low Income Countries and Fragile States .We are keen to hear from adaptable, talented, and technically competent candidates who are curious and can find creative ways to address today’s global economic challenges. If you are interested in being part of a team that contributes to promoting economic stability on a global stage, we welcome your application. The IMF is committed to achieving a diverse staff, including gender, nationality, culture and educational background. Qualified candidates across East Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and the MENA region, especially women, are encouraged to apply. For more information and to apply, please visit http://tiny.cc/IMFMidCareer2021 Application Deadline: October 17, 2021 FMI



