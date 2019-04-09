Established by African States with the technical and financial support from the World Bank Group and, with a further support by the African Development Bank, the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) is a multilateral development institution dedicated to providing insurance, co-insurance, reinsurance and other financial services to foster trade with and investments into its African Member States for the purposes of promoting trade, investment and other productive activities in Africa. Since inception, ATI has supported US$ 42 billion in trade and investments across Africa. ATI’s membership includes African Member States as well as a number of corporate and institutional shareholders. ATI was awarded a stable long term ‘A’ rating by Standard & Poor’s since 2008, which was a re-affirmed in August 2018. ATI has now firmly established itself as Africa’s primary trade and investment insurer.

ATI is seeking to recruit a Chief Executive Officer to be responsible to the Board of Directors for the day-to-day management of the agency, its overall leadership, performance and attainment of its business objectives.

The incumbent is expected to play a key leadership role in driving profitability and growth and deciding the strategic direction of the agency.

The following technical and behavioural competencies are required

The Chief Executive Officer shall be a person of integrity and of the highest competency with internationally recognised qualifications and extensive practical experience in at least one of the following fields: insurance, banking, or trade finance. A relevant university degree or equivalent qualifications will be a requirement. A post-graduate degree would be an advantage. The candidate will in addition possess: a minimum of 18 years track record of success in managerial, commercial and financial leadership; ability to work in a multicultural environment; strong analytical and people management skills; good oral advocacy and writing skills; excellent interpersonal skills and; fluency in written and spoken English. French would be an added advantage.

How to Apply:

Submit an application letter, in an electronic form, to the Chairman of ATI Board of Directors, accompanied by a curriculum vitae, a personal history form, details of your current remuneration package and three references to: ATI, Kenya Re Towers, 5th Floor, Upperhill (off Ragati Road), P.O. Box 10620 – 00100, GPO, Nairobi, Kenya. Please note that Riverhouse Partners Ltd has been exclusively retained to handle this recruitment. Candidates are required to submit an electronic copy to recruitmentceo@ati-aca.org with a copy to uri.cohen@riverhousepartners.com Candidates must fill out ATI’s Personal History Form which should be obtained at ATI’s web-site (www.ati-aca.org). The closing date for application is 12.00 a.m. on 10 May, 2019 A more detailed position description can be found at www.ati-aca.org/about-us/current-opportunities/

