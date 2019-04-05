Research Fellows in Applied Development Finance

About the Engagement

The EIB-GDN Program in Applied Development Finance, an innovative program created by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Global Development Network (GDN) now in its third year, provides qualified young researchers from African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) regions a practical opportunity to apply their academic training to assess real world private sector investments. Under the guidance of top international experts in evaluation and impact assessment, research professionals from the ACP countries, inducted into the program through a stringent selection process, conduct “deep dive” studies of projects funded under EIB’s Impact Financing Envelope (IFE) for deepening understanding of EIB’s investment operations in the ACP region.

About the Positions

GDN is seeking to induct up to 10 research professionals from ACP countries to constitute the research team for the third (2019-2020) cycle of the program. The Fellowship will be over a period of 1 year, beginning in September 2019. Successful applicants will be inducted into the program as Candidate Fellows. They will attend a capacity- building workshop in September 2019 at EIB headquarters in Luxembourg, where they will learn about relevant evaluation methodologies and analytical techniques and will be familiarized with the EIB and its operations. They will subsequently be tasked, over a period of one year, with carrying out deep dives into the results and impacts of selected projects funded under the IFE. The inductees will be aided and guided by Expert Advisors (EAs) and expected to take on board feedback from the EIB and from the private sector companies they work with but will mostly be expected to work independently. Upon completion of all program requirements, the inductees will receive certification as EIB-GDN Fellows in Applied Development Finance and will become a part of a knowledge network in evaluation and development finance.

For successful candidates, the program offers the following benefits:

Firsthand experience in the rapidly developing fields of Impact Investing and Development Finance; The opportunity to apply academic knowledge and training to real world private sector development projects; Deepening of subject matter expertise in evaluation methodologies, with mentoring from some of the world’s leading evaluation experts; Working with two leading international institutions; Certification; Inclusion in a knowledge network which can work locally in ACP countries for national and regional development; and Part-time commitment with excellent financial support.

What We Are Looking For

The program aims to fast track the professional development of promising young researchers and research professionals in the field of evaluation and impact assessment. The ideal candidates should be first-rate, early career researchers or research professionals at universities, think tanks, government, development institutions, economic consultancy, or in professional transition. Applications from qualified female candidates are particularly encouraged. The typical profile of an inductee should be as follows:

Subject matter knowledge: Demonstrated academic knowledge and/or professional experience in impact investing, development finance or impact evaluation or assessment. For those without professional experience, the doctoral dissertation should be focused on impact evaluation or assessment. Academic credentials: PhD in Economics, Finance or Business with significant exposure to the Social Sciences or Development. Candidates with specialization or experience in International Finance (with deep knowledge of currency markets, financial markets and instruments, including derivatives), Agricultural Economics (with understanding of supply chains), or sustainable, renewable and off-grid energy technologies are particularly encouraged to apply. Ability and willingness to think and work creatively, flexibly and proactively, in cooperation with other partners: candidates should have the ability to work independently and proactively and should be able to demonstrate that, for example through experience in research consultancy or through independent and self-driven collection of field data. Preference will be given to candidates who, in addition to academic credentials, have employment or other substantive experience with the private sector. Language Skills: Demonstrated professional written and oral communication skills in English. Some of the projects may be in Francophone Africa or the Caribbean, for which fluency in French or Spanish may be required. Age: The program targets professionals of up to 35 years of age. However, slightly older, but otherwise qualified, candidates will also be considered.

Fellowship Value and Other Support

Each Fellow will receive a stipend of € 15,000 and a research grant of up to € 10,000 to cover all direct and indirect costs of conducting the evaluation. GDN will provide research management, administrative and logistical support.

Nationality

The Fellowship is open only to nationals of ACP countries. Applications from Caribbean nationals, especially from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Haiti, are especially encouraged.

About GDN

The Global Development Network (GDN) is a Public International Organization based in New Delhi, India, dedicated to supporting high-quality, policy-oriented research in the social sciences to promote development, working in particular through partnerships, capacity building and networking.

Additional Information

More details about the program and the application process are available here. Please visit http://www.gdn.int/tags/eib to know more about the program. For questions about the Fellowship, write to Anindya Chaudhuri, Senior Economist, GDN at achaudhuri@gdn.int, marking copies to Abhay Gupta, Consultant, abhayg@gdn.int and EIB.2016@gdn.int.

Application Instructions

To apply, please visit https://gdn.catsone.com/careers

The last date for submission of application is 05-May-2019. Applications received afterwards may be considered only on a contingency basis.

