Project Manager

KPMG CI on behalf of the African Solidarity Fund in Niger recruits for positions based in Niamey, Niger

The African Solidarity Fund (FSA) is a Multilateral Financial Institution whose mission is to participate in the economic development of its Member States by facilitating investment projects fi nancing in both the public and private sectors. Its main intervention mechanisms are the Financial Guarantee, Refinancing and Interest Rate Subsidy. It also provides its partners with expertise in third-party fund management and financing arrangements.

The FSA currently has fourteen (14) Member States including: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Chad and Togo. Its Headquarters are located in Niamey, Niger.

“The FSA is rated AA + with a stable outlook by the West Africa Rating Agency (WARA), a leading financial rating agency in Africa.”

As part of the orientations of its 2016-2020 Medium-Term Strategic Development Plan (PDSMT) and in order to strengthen its workforce, the Fund is running a recruitment to fill the following positions:

One (01) Internal Auditor

View the detailed offers on the recruitment platform www.kpmgcirecrutement.ci

Applications specifying the position must be submitted online on the recruitment platform www.kpmgcirecrutement.ci no later than April 14, 2019 at 23:59GMT.

You will receive an automatic notification confirming that your application has been taken into account. If you have any questions, please contact the People and Change Recruitment team by email at support@peopleandchangekpmg.ci or by phone (+225) 20 22 57 53 / 20 22 57 80.

Incomplete, non-compliant or late applications will not be considered. Only candidates selected for the next steps will be contacted. Confidentiality guaranteed.

