Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark

Danida seeks Senior Adviser

Mali

Senior Adviser, Danish Regional Sahel Peace and Stabilisation Programme, Phase II (2018-2021)

As Senior Regional Stabilisation Adviser you will be responsible for the daily management of the Danish Regional Sahel Peace and Stabilisation Programme in close coordination with the Embassy. The overall objective of the programme is to contribute to peace and stability in the Sahel region through support to a number of regional partners. You have at least 10 years’ experience in relevant development work preferably related to peace and security issues – and some experience gained in Africa. You hold a university degree in relevant fields such as political or social sciences at least at master’s level or similar. You have working proficiency in French and English.

Reference no.: DK-05376.2019/MAL.01-W

Application deadline: 27/02/2019 at 12.00 noon (CEST).

