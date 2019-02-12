We’re transforming Africa through innovative scientific training, technical advances and breakthrough discoveries!

Established in 2003 in Cape Town, South Africa, the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) is a Pan-African network of centres of excellence offering postgraduate training, research, and public engagement for the advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Africa. Building on the success of its first Centre in South Africa, AIMS launched the Next Einstein Initiative (NEI) in 2008 to scale up and roll out the AIMS model across the continent. Five additional centres were established in Senegal (2011), Ghana (2012), Cameroon (2013), Tanzania (2014), and Rwanda (2016). Its global secretariat is situated in Kigali, Rwanda and it has global offices in United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.

AIMS vision is to lead the transformation of Africa through innovative scientific training, technical advances and breakthrough discoveries which benefit the whole of society and its mission is to enable Africa’s brightest students to flourish as independent thinkers, problem solvers and innovators capable of propelling Africa’s future scientific, educational and economic self-sufficiency.

Collectively, AIMS centres provide an intensive and broad education to over 275 African students each year and prepares them for leadership careers in academia, government and industry. The AIMS educational program relies on top international lecturers who teach in a 24-hour learning environment.

If you bring a collaborative spirit with a passion to effect change, consider this opportunity as the…

Centre President – AIMS Centre of Excellence

The AIMS Centre for Excellence – an international setting that conducts teaching, research and outreach of mathematical sciences — needs a dynamic leader to inspire, motivate and empower staff, students and guest lecturers alike to embrace and achieve the vision and mandate of the Next Einstein Initiative.

Jointly reporting to the President & CEO, AIMS-NEI Secretariat, and to the Centre Board you will ensure the overall smooth and efficient delivery of all strategic and operational aspects of the Centre. As the Centre’s senior leader, you will apply your practiced and respected expertise to oversee, direct and manage a diverse team of academic and non-academic professionals to create and sustain a world-class learning environment inclusive of a full functioning academic program, designated research, the student selection process, quality teaching, curriculum structure, course and lecturer selection.

Your commitment to the Centre’s research initiatives will be demonstrated as you instill and foster an environment that is in pursuit of the highest levels of academic research excellence, contributing to the ongoing development and growth of the mathematical sciences community.

You are known for your ability to establish, nurture and maintain effective relationships with higher learning institutions in the country of station, across Africa and internationally and you are at ease

identifying, sourcing and engaging with key funding partners/sources (governments and institutions) to facilitate the sustainability of the Centre.

You will be an exemplary model to foster a culture that strives to achieve and set exceptional standards among a community of students, tutors, staff and visiting lecturers, all working towards a common goal.

This is a 2-year, full-time contract opportunity and will be based in Mbour, Senegal.

Do you have what we need?

Doctorate Degree within the mathematical sciences; Additional Degree Achievements in Business, Public Administration, Social Sciences, Development Studies or Educational Leadership, an asset

Full or Associate Professor, with an international research reputation and relationships

Extensive experience (min 10 years) managing advanced teaching programs and research initiatives

A proven track record of developing and professionalizing innovative start-up organizations

Experience and understanding of the requirements for using and working with international donor funding e.g. DFID, IDRC, USAID

Experience working in international environments, managing financial and other resources

A consummate diplomate with the drive to innovate and lead change with a collaborative spirit

Superb relationship management skills to lead, manage and interact with a diverse team of professionals

An influential communicator with strong verbal, writing and presentation skills

Fluency in English is essential; French is a desirable asset

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, including Excel, PowerPoint, Word and cloud-based applications

Willing and able to travel (25-30%) within and outside of Africa

Are you ready to be a part of the transformation?

Submit your letter of motivation, including salary expectations together with a detailed CV in English to: careers@nexteinstein.org quoting “Centre President Senegal” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the right candidate is found.

Should no feedback be received from AIMS-NEI within four weeks of your submission, kindly accept that your application will not be further pursued. AIMS-NEI reserves the right not to make an appointment at its sole discretion.

AIMS-NEI is an equal opportunity employer.

