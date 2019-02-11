AfDB IS RECRUITING AN EVALUATOR GENERAL

The African Development Bank (AfDB/Bank) is recruiting at its headquarters in Abidjan an Evaluator General in charge of the Independent Development Evaluation Department. This Department’s mission is to help the African Development Bank to foster sustainable growth and poverty reduction in Africa through independent and pertinent evaluations.

The position:

The role of the Evaluator General is to lead the Independent Development Evaluation Department, whose objectives are to provide a basis for accountability, to contribute to enhanced learning, and to promote an evaluation culture. By conducting independent evaluations and sharing good practices, the Evaluator General ensures that the Bank and its shareholders learn from past experiences and plan and deliver development activities to the highest possible standards.

The key functions:

By reporting to the Board of Directors of the AfDB through its Committee on Development Effectiveness (CODE), the Evaluator General will:

Provide overall direction and leadership in the management of the Independent Development Evaluation Department ; Elaborate the Independent Development Evaluation Department work objectives through the triennial work program; Provide intellectual leadership and technical expertise in the conduct of evaluations of Bank operations, policies and strategies, working across projects, sectors, themes, regions and countries; Promote an evaluation culture and disseminate results achieved and lessons learned across the institution and beyond; Ensure an efficient management of the Department’s human and financial resources.

The competencies:

Master’s degree or equivalent in Economics, Development Studies, International Relations, Business Administration or a related field; A minimum of twenty (20) years of professional experience, including relevant experience in international development, including at least ten (10) years at a managerial level and with an obvious increase of responsibilities; Strong expertise in evaluation principles, standards, processes, and methodologies, including demonstrated understanding of state-of-the-art evaluation theories and practices; Profound understanding of and ability to navigate the development and evaluation sectors both internationally and on the African continent; Track record of strong management and leadership skills; Ability to be an independent thinker, with good integrity and professional ethics recognized by peers; Ability to communicate effectively in English or French (written and spoken), with a working knowledge of the other language.

CLOSING DATE: MARCH 03rd, 2019 (AT 11:59PM GMT) – GRADE: EL4

Link: http://www.kpmgcirecrutement.ci

The Bank reserves the right to cancel the recruitment process at any time without prejudice to the Bank.

