The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium- sized Enterprises (AGF) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its of ce of operation in Nairobi, Kenya. AGF partners with financial institutions to ease access to finance for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

AGF contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of interventions:

a) Provision of a mix of ﬁnancial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by ﬁnancial institutions when lending to SMEs that have insufﬁcient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees required by ﬁnancial institutions prior to lending.

b) Support for capacity development of the client ﬁnancial institutions to enhance their capacity to appropriately assess loan requests from SMEs and to mitigate risks associated with the guarantee.

AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with its products being utilized in 39 countries in Africa, and it’s gradually expanding with an aim of covering the entire Africa by 2021. The African Development Bank(AfDB) together with the governments of Denmark (through DANIDA) and Spain (through AECID), are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other Shareholders include: Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank.

AGF Group is rated with a stable credit rating of AA- by Fitch Rating International We invite qualiﬁed applicants to apply for the following bilingual positions:

SENIOR RISK OFFICER – Afﬁliate ofﬁce

Position Summary

The position focuses on supporting the Chief Risk Ofﬁcer in managing Market, Liquidity, Credit and Compliance Risks within the organization.

Terms of Offer

AGF Group is an equal opportunity employer and offers a regionally competitive salary with an excellent beneﬁ ts package. It prides itself on its collegial, supportive and gender sensitive working environment and believes that staff diversity promotes excellence. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

