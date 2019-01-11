BADEA is an international Development Finance based in Khartoum – Sudan. BADEA’s goals are as follow:

1- Contributing in Financing the Economic Development in African States.

2- Encouraging the Arab capitals to participate in the African development.

3- Providing technical assistance to African countries and institutions.

In pursuit of its organizational strengthening program, BADEA is launching the recruitment of the second cohort of its Young Professional Program. Reference will be given to suitable candidate fulﬁlling the program requirements in the following areas of specialization (Investment, Financial Analysis, Trade Finance, Law, Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Risk Management, Internai Audit, Human Resources, Quality Management).

BADEA offers an internationally competitive remuneration and beneﬁ ts package, which includes tax-exempt salary, medical, life and accident insurance schemes, annual leave, after service beneﬁts, diplomatic immunity and privileges as applicable.

Interested applicants are invited to visit BADEA’s website at (www.badea.org) for detailed descriptions of duties and required qualiﬁcations.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 28 of February 2019.

Due to the expected volume of applications, BADEA will only enter into further correspondence with short-listed candidates.

BADEA