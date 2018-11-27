Company name: Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

Title: Head Confidentiality and Information Security

Location: The Hague

Contact: OPCW .

Hours: 40

Salary: $98,295

Application url: https://opcw.redirect.your-jobresponse.com/head_confidentiality_and_information_security_the_hague/237709/V1593/apply

Post Level : P-4

Vacancy Ref : E-ODG/OCS/HCIS/F119/P-4/52/10-18

Branch : Office of Confidentiality and Security

Division : Office of the Director-General

Date : 22 October 2018

Closing Date : 12 December 2018

This fixed-term appointment is for a duration of two years with a six-month probationary period, and is subject to the OPCW Staff Regulations and Interim Staff Rules, as applicable. The OPCW is a non-career organisation with limited staff tenure. The total length of service for Professional staff shall not exceed 7 years. The Director-General retains the discretion not to make any appointment to this vacancy, to make an appointment at a lower grade, or to make an appointment with a modified job description. Several vacancies may be filled.

Principal Functions

Under the supervision of the Head, Office of Confidentiality and Security and in accordance with the OPCW Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism and Respect for Diversity/Gender Equality, the incumbent performs the following duties:

1. Monitor overall implementation of the OPCW confidentiality regime to ensure compliance with relevant provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Develop and oversee the implementation of Secretariat-wide confidentiality-related policies, procedures and working instructions:

2. Oversees and coordinates all aspects of the OPCW Information & Communications Technology (ICT) security programme, guiding the implementation of all ICT security measures to ensure the preservation of the confidentiality, integrity and availability of OPCW’s information assets:

3. Monitoring the implementation of all security procedures; receiving and investigating (at the direction of the Director-General and Head of OCS) security incident reports, assessing/reporting weak spots in security.

4. Performing auditing activities on the Secure Critical Network (SCN); determining the existence of and compliance with relevant policies and procedures, and recommending improvements to system security and existing control measures.

5. Implements the OPCW confidentiality training and awareness programme:

6. Liaise directly with the relevant OPCW Senior Management regarding Information Security Policy within the wider OPCW Information Management Policy Framework;

7. Liaise directly with the OPCW external Security Audit & Assessment Team (SAAT) to coordinate and plan all ICT audit activities;

8. Managerial and supervisory activities. Managing the CISS Information Security Officers and Information Security Clerk;

9. Undertake duties as Acting Head of OCS in the absence of Head of OCS.

For the full description of the principal functions please go to: http://goo.gl/osL4tP

Requirements

Knowledge and Skills

Education (Qualifications):

Essential:

Advanced university degree in Computer Science, Information Management, Risk Management or similar graduate discipline is an absolute requirement;

Additional Professional qualification(s) in information security, such as CISSP, CISA, CISM certification, along with strong technical (ICT) security skills and demonstrable experience in the design/implementation of secure IT environments are a must.

Desirable:

Experience in implementing and/or auditing information security programmes based on ISO 27001/27002 and a detailed knowledge of other IT security standards is highly desirable;

Skills and Abilities (key competencies):

Demonstrated leadership with a focus to assure business results are achieved through and with people

Ability to deal with complex issues and interpret procedures and guidelines in order to adapt them to cover complex situations

Proven ability to work effectively under pressure, displaying sound initiative and good personal judgement

Proven ability to learn quickly and thoroughly while continually recognizing and adapting to changing conditions is critical

Ability to deliver training as necessary and to prepare documents of a technical nature

Excellent communications skills, including the ability to draft and edit professional documents in the English language, are required

Personal qualities must include tact, discretion, accuracy and the ability to work harmoniously in a multi-national environment

Solid computer skills.

Experience

Essential:

At least 7 years of progressively responsible and recent related experience in administration and management of the IT security function in large organizations, including the supervision of all aspects of ICT security operations;

Substantial experience in development and implementation of ICT and information security policies, standards and procedures;

Recent and well-rounded supervisory experience with responsibilities in a classified or sensitive working environment.

Desirable: Experience in implementing and/or auditing information security programmes based on ISO 27001/27002 and a detailed knowledge of other IT security standards is highly desirable.

Languages

Fluency in English is essential and a good working knowledge of one of the other official languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish) is desirable.

Total annual salary consists of a net annual salary (net of taxes and before medical insurance and provident fund deductions) in US$ and a post adjustment. The post adjustment (cost of living allowance) is variable and subject to change without notice in accordance with the rates as set within the UN Common System for salaries and allowances. The figure quoted on the right, is based on the October 2018 rate of 37.8%.

Annual Salary $71,332

Post Adjustment $26,963

Total Salary $98,295

Currency USD

CANDIDATES ARE ADVISED THAT ONLY APLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEB-BASED RECRUITMENT SYSTEM WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Interested applicants who are unable to submit an application online at www.opcw.org , due to technical problems, are requested to send an e- mail to Recruitment@opcw.org explaining the problem.

Only applications received before the closing date will be considered. Only applicants under serious consideration for a post will be contacted.

OPCW