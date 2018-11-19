Company name: Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

Title: Inspectors

Location: The Hague

Contact: OPCW

Hours: 40

Salary: $79,440

Application url: https://opcw.redirect.your-jobresponse.com/inspectors_the_hague/236845/V/apply

Post Level : P-3

Vacancy Ref : E-INS/I/F0343/P-3/69/10-18

Branch : Inspection Team Personnel

Division : Inspectorate Division

Closing Date : 18 December 2018

This fixed-term appointment is for a duration of two years with a six-month probationary period, and is subject to the OPCW Staff Regulations and Interim Staff Rules, as applicable. The OPCW is a non-career organisation with limited staff tenure. The total length of service for Professional staff shall not exceed 7 years. The Director-General retains the discretion not to make any appointment to this vacancy, to make an appointment at a lower grade, or to make an appointment with a modified job description. Several vacancies may be filled.

Anticipated Reporting Date: Second quarter of 2019

Principal Functions

Under the supervision of the Heads of Cell (HoC) and in accordance with the OPCW Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism and Respect for Diversity & Gender Equality, the post holder’s principal function will be to support the operational planning and on-site execution of OPCW inspections under Articles VI, V and VI of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Inspections will take place at the industrial facilities or the Chemical Weapons Destruction Facilities (CWDFs) of the 193 states parties to the CWC. Inspections can vary in length from 48 hours to 48 days.

The post holder will also support additional INS programmes and activities as directed by the Head of Cell.

The post holder may, from time to time, be required to support International Cooperation and Assistance programmes.

General responsibilities include:

Assisting in the preparation of inspections, by reviewing and analysing relevant technical information of the inspection sites including declarations provided by the States Parties;

Participation in and contributing to technical briefings, prior to deployment to the inspection site and mission debriefings upon completion of inspection;

Contribution to the preparation of inspection reports produced on-site and in the headquarters and assist the inspection team leader in finalising the reports;

Assisting the inspection team leader in meeting the objectives of the inspection mandate and operational instructions, in accordance with the CWC and Quality System Documentation, as well as contingency operations relevant and mission instructions.

Monitoring and verifying the destruction of chemical weapons in a designated CWDF in accordance with relevant technical and verification procedures.

Conducting engineering evaluations that declared Chemical Weapons Production Facilities can no longer be used for production of chemical warfare

Specific responsibilities include:

Assistance and protection against CW, capability to conduct a Challenge Inspection (CI) and capability to conduct an Investigation of Alleged Use (IAU);

To maintain readiness for a CI/IAU inspection, by participation in any training and exercises, as and when scheduled.

To assist the ITL in inspections carried out in accordance with Articles IX and X of the CWC. This will include activities already described above, but with an extra dimension because of the nature of the inspection and additional activities that might be included.

ACs: On-site sampling and analysis (S&A) activities at inspection sites and verification of S&A procedures in CWDFs

CPTs: Performing technical evaluations of the inspection site, reviewing relevant production records, and performing mass-balance calculations for chemical products.

CWMSs: Conducting inspections on the irreversible destruction of CWs at CWDFs and undertaking technical evaluations at CWSF, CWPF and O/ACW facilities.

HSS: Providing health and safety support for missions involving toxic entries, and providing emergency medical support during deployments, particularly when deployments are to areas where the security level (UN Security Level System) is identified as Substantial, High or Extreme.

The post holder, under the supervision of the HoC, will also carry out other tasks in the Headquarters to support the effective operation and improvement of Inspectorate and other Divisions as designated by the HoC.

All candidates will have to undergo a special fitness test when recruited, including a three phase employment physical test to ensure an adequate fitness level and heat tolerance in order to wear respirators, and Fully Encapsulated Protective Ensemble. Successful candidates may be asked to work in high-risk areas on a voluntary basis.

Requirements

Knowledge and Skills

Education

Essential:

A relevant postgraduate degree in combination with a minimum of 5 years qualifying experience.

or

A first level degree in combination with a minimum of 7years qualifying experience.

or

Certified relevant training together with extensive relevant technical background and a minimum of 13 years’ experience may also be considered.

AC: relevant degrees would be in the fields of chemistry with sub-specialisation in synthetic or analytical chemistry.

CPT: relevant degrees would be in the fields of chemistry, chemical engineering, or other closely allied subjects.

CWMS: relevant degrees would be in the fields of science and engineering (with background in Chemical Weapons), EOD-expertise is highly desirable as are additional qualifications in Chem-EOD

HSS: relevant degrees would be in the fields of health science, paramedic practice or other closely related subjects.

Competencies

All candidates will be required to demonstrate throughout the selection process competence in the following areas:

Dealing with complex issues, interpretation and adaptation of procedures and guidelines to cover unfamiliar situations;

Working harmoniously in a multicultural environment. Excellent negotiating skills, conflict management skills and ability to enhance the effectiveness of a team.

Working in diverse environment and with demanding travel schedules.

Excellent computer skills.

In addition to the above, the following competencies will be tested at interview:

Integrity

Professionalism

Respect for diversity

Communication

Team Work

Planning & Organising

Accountability

Judgement and Decision Making

A range of relevant technical competencies will be tested during the selection process.

Desirable Experience:

CPT: Experience of regulatory regimes with an audit or inspection component.

AC: Experience of working with high-hazard materials or experience in synthetic chemistry is desirable. Applicants with a knowledge and understanding of chemical production plants or knowledge of analytical techniques such as NMR, IR, LC-MS and ICP are particularly welcome.

CWMS: Proven Track record in CBRN-Reconnaissance and/or EOD & IEDD operations would be a strong asset.

HSS: Experience of managing complex risks in a high hazard environment or formal qualifications in Health & Safety.

Experience

Essential

CPT: Relevant work experience in the chemical industry including chemical process operations, plant design, chemical process development, process safety engineering and evaluation, research and development, or related technical functions.

AC: Technical and practical expertise in GC-MS analysis, including instrument troubleshooting, chemical identification and chemical profiling. Such experience will typically be gained in industry or a government research institute.

CWMS: Working experience in the field of (single or combined): Chemical Demilitarisation, Old or Abandoned Chemical Weapons identification/handling, CBRN response, EOD operations, and CW detection/monitoring.

HSS: Significant experience of emergency medical care gained in either a civilian or military context

Previous work experience in a forensics role or investigation is an asset, as well as sensitive site exploitation.

Languages

Fluency in English is essential and a good working knowledge of one of the other official languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish) is desirable.

Total annual salary consists of a net annual salary (net of taxes and before medical insurance and provident fund deductions) in US$ and a post adjustment. The post adjustment (cost of living allowance) is variable and subject to change without notice in accordance with the rates as set within the UN Common System for salaries and allowances. The figure quoted on the right, is based on the November 2018 rate of 34.3%.

Annual Salary $59,151

Post Adjustment $20,289

Total Salary $79,440

Currency USD

Interested?

Please apply via the ‘Apply’ button.

CANDIDATES ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO USE ONLY THE ONLINE APPLICATION SYSTEM.

Interested applicants who are unable to submit an application online at www.opcw.org , due to technical problems, are requested to send an e- mail to Recruitment@opcw.org explaining the problem.

Only applications received before the closing date will be considered. Only applicants under serious consideration for a post will be contacted.

Applications from qualified female candidates are strongly encouraged.

