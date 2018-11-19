Company name: Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

Title: Principal Analyst (part of the Attribution Team)

Location: The Hague

Contact: OPCW

Hours: 40

Salary: Annual Salary $85,543

Application url: https://opcw.redirect.yourjobresponse.com/principal_analyst_part_of_the_attribution_team_the_hague/236841/V1593/apply

Principal Analyst (P-5)

This fixed-term appointment is for a duration of up to one year and is subject to, as applicable, (a) a six-month probationary period, (b) the OPCW Staff Regulations and Interim Staff Rules, (c) the continuing need for the post, and (d) the availability of funding. The incumbent will have no expectation of renewal; and, in any case, the OPCW is a non-career organisation with limited staff tenure. The total length of service for Professional staff shall not exceed 7 years. The Director-General retains the discretion not to make any appointment to this vacancy, to make an appointment at a lower grade, or to make an appointment with a modified job description.

Principal Functions

At the Fourth Special Session of the Conference of States Parties (CSP) the CSP decided (C-SS-4/DEC.3) that the OPCW Secretariat shall put into place arrangements to identify the perpetrators of the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic. In furtherance of this decision an Attribution Team is being established which will undertake its activities in an impartial and objective manner.

Under the supervision of the Director of the Attribution Team, and in accordance with the OPCW Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism and Respect for Diversity/Gender Equality, the incumbent performs the following duties:

Leads and manages in the review, processing, and analysis of information collected by the Team, regarding cases involving the use or likely use of chemical weapons.

Oversees the collation, processing, and analysis of multi-source information (including open source material) through the use of advanced programming and software tools and identifies information gaps and/or inconsistencies, to inform decisions relating to further investigative activities.

Provides policy advice in relation to investigation strategy and plays a leading role in the development of investigation policies, guidelines, practices, and procedures for the conduct of the analytical work of the Team and for further investigations.

Oversees the preparation of analytical products in support of investigations.

Liaises and coordinates with the Principal Investigator to identify and analyse documents and other material for determination of relevance in investigation activities, including interviews.

Provides analytical input and advice to investigation activities.

Assists the AT Director (ATD) in priority setting and case management.

Assists the ATD in coordinating the activities of investigators and analysts.

Contributes to the preparation of reports, including detailed reports documenting analytical findings of investigations.

As required, provides technical briefings to the staff of the AT and to senior management on analytical activities.

Supports the ATD in the recruitment and training of staff and manages the performance of staff in line with organisational policies and procedures.

Supports the continuous improvement of policies and processes related to analytical activities, including through contributions to training and knowledge transfer activities.

Proposes to the ATD and manages the non-staff costs of the Team related to analytical requirements.

Liaises with States Parties and other relevant external stakeholders as required.

Leads in sourcing capabilities from the Secretariat and external capabilities that are required to implement analytical activities.

Performs other duties as required by the ATD.

Requirements

Knowledge and Skills

Essential:

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in international law, criminal investigation, military science, forensic science, crime analysis, social/political science, or other related fields.

A combination of a first-level university degree or diploma in advanced criminal investigation from a national police academy or law enforcement agency together with significant experience and/or certifications in investigations (military, police, judicial/prosecutorial, federal/national intelligence agencies) may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Skills and Abilities (key competencies):

Strong analytical and conceptual skills in analysing and interpreting information and operational issues, formulating hypotheses, and proposing and implementing solutions.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically. Ability to challenge established thinking and consider alternative thinking.

Experience in the use of software programs in research, data analysis and statistics.

Ability to organise and draw sound conclusions and be able to re-evaluate initial conclusions on the basis of new information.

Gathers relevant information before making decisions.

Proposes a course of action or makes a recommendation based on all available information.

Innovative and creative problem-solving skills. Demonstrates persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges.

Strong relationship management skills involving internal and external stakeholders at all levels, including senior management and governance, while maintaining operational independence.

Proven interpersonal and diplomatic skills; ability to establish and maintain effective working relations at all levels with people in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity.

Demonstrated understanding and exhibited behaviour of Knowledge Management leadership principles.

Proven record of building and managing teams and creating an enabling work environment, including ability to effectively supervise, mentor, coach, train, develop, evaluate, and delegate to staff.

Proven ability to draft, develop and present concise reports on operational matters.

Ability to work to tight deadlines and handle multiple concurrent conflicting activities assuring required results are achieved.

Ability to communicate to a variety of audiences in both oral and written form.



Experience

Essential:

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in investigations, including five years of specialist analysis work, data compilation and interpretation is required, in areas such as international or national criminal investigations or intelligence.

Experience in analytical activities at the international level.

Experience as a chief investigative analyst or similar senior role.

Knowledge of and experience with structured analysis methodologies.

Desirable:

Formal training and/or certification in law enforcement methodologies.

Experience in a leading role in a forensic institutes or law enforcement/security/intelligence organisation.

Experience with or knowledge of in forensic analysis.

Experience with or knowledge of military operations in conflict zones.

Experience leading teams and deployments in high-risk areas.

Knowledge and understanding of multilateral disarmament issues.



Languages

Fluency in English is essential and a good working knowledge of one of the other official languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish) is desirable.

Total annual salary consists of a net annual salary (net of taxes and before medical insurance and provident fund deductions) in US$ and a post adjustment. The post adjustment (cost of living allowance) is variable and subject to change without notice in accordance with the rates as set within the UN Common System for salaries and allowances. The figure quoted bellow, is based on the November 2018 rate of 34.3%.

Annual Salary $85,543

Post Adjustment $29,341

Total Salary $114,884

Currency USD

