Director, Office of Internal Audit and Investigations (OIAI New York Headquarters, USA

UNICEF intends to appoint a Director, Office of Internal Audit and Investigations (OIAI). Reporting to the Executive Director and independently to the Executive Board through its Audit Advisory Committee, the Director manages the OIAI, which is a key component of UNICEF’s independent internal oversight system. OIAI is responsible for conducting internal audits, and for conducting or supervising investigations related to known and suspected cases of fraud, corruption, and other forms of misconduct.

UNICEF works in 190 countries and territories to protect the rights of every child. UNICEF has spent 70 years working to improve the lives of children and their families. Defending children’s rights throughout their lives requires a global presence, aiming to produce results and understand their effects. UNICEF believes all children have a right to survive, thrive and fulfill their potential – to the benefit of a better world.

The successful candidate for the role of Director of OIAI will bring substantial experience of leading both audit and investigation activity, in complex global organisations. S/he will have the authority to engage at board level. S/he will bring well-developed managerial skills and a track record of building and developing teams. The new Director will possess a combination of clarity of purpose, independence, and diplomacy, that allows him or her to maintain a critical and constructive relationship with the Executive Team. A skilled communicator, the Director will be comfortable and effective in a multi-cultural context.

The Director is appointed for a term of five years renewable only once. The D-2 post is based at UNICEF HQ in New York, USA.

UNICEF has retained Russell Reynolds Associates to assist with this appointment.

For further information on the position and additional details on qualifications, requirements, terms and conditions of service and how to apply, please visit: https://www.unicef.org/about/employ/?job=516958.

The closing date for applications is the 17th November 2018