Country Manager

Liberia – Agri-food industry – Réf. JO-0084236

Your responsibilities include establishing budgets, plans, policies and programs that will effectively implement the business strategies and objectives set by the Board, setting and monitoring the business unit’s performance, ensuring the compliance with the company’s principles, policies and local laws, acting as Country representative and official spokesman to Government, relevant stake holders and trade associations in the country of operations and represent the company’s interest maintaining good relationships with such, and ensure that the company’s strategy is implemented effectively, consistently and according to established guidelines and budgets.

With successful experiences in both P&L and Business development in Africa, you are a strong team oriented executive that hires ‘A’ players.

To apply: fadk@fedafrica.com

www.fedafrica.com

FED Africa