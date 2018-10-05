TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is an aid-for-trade organisation that was established with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through increased trade. TMEA operates on a not-for-profit basis and is funded by the development agencies of the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

TMEA works closely with East African Community (EAC) institutions, national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations.

TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the leading aid-for-trade facility in the world. TMEA has its headquarters in Nairobi with vibrant and successful operations in EAC-Arusha, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. The first phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border effi ciency, and reduced barriers to trade.

We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefi ts of aid-for-trade interventions which lead to sustainable and inclusive prosperity through job creation, poverty reduction and enhanced economic welfare.

We are looking for high calibre, results-oriented and experienced professionals to join our team in the position below.

Manager, Corporate Office

The Manager, Corporate Offi ce will support the management of operations in the CEO’s office including coordinating work fl ows, work schedules, diary and information management as well as tracking progress on key corporate initiatives. The level of responsibility associated with the position will require the job holder to work independently, and with a high degree of diplomacy and sensitivity for confi dential issues. S/he is expected to exercise initiative and independent

judgment in providing a wide range of assistance to the CEO’s offi ce.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate in Communication, Business Management, Commerce, Administration, International Relations, or related discipline, preferably supplemented with courses in secretarial training/administration/offi ce management with at least seven years of relevant work experience OR postgraduate degree with at least fi ve years of relevant work experience

The position is open to Kenyan nationals only.

Application details

The detailed job profi les for these posts can be accessed on our website www.trademarkea.com

These positions are available on contract to 30 June 2020 with the possibility of renewal.

Please apply online through http://www.trademarkea.com/work-with-us/ by Friday, 2 November 2018, 5.00pm Kenyan time. Attach your cover letter and detailed CV, including details of your qualifi cations, experience, and present position. Your application should also include a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, and names and contact details of three referees. Interviews will be conducted in January 2019.

Please note that we will only consider applications received on-line through the link provided above. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. We reserve the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

TMEA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to open and transparent recruitment processes. Qualifi ed women and persons living with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply.

