TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is an aid-for-trade organisation that was established with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through increased trade. TMEA operates on a not-for-profit basis and is funded by the development agencies of the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

TMEA works closely with East African Community (EAC) institutions, national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations.

TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the leading aid-for-trade facility in the world. TMEA has its headquarters in Nairobi with vibrant and successful operations in EAC-Arusha, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. The first phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border effi ciency, and reduced barriers to trade.

We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefi ts of aid-for-trade interventions which lead to sustainable and inclusive prosperity through job creation, poverty reduction and enhanced economic welfare.

We are looking for high calibre, results-oriented and experienced professionals to join our team in the position below.

Country Representative, Burundi

The Country Representative will have the overall responsibility of managing delivery and monitoring the day-to-day activities of the operations of the Burundi Country Programme (BCP). The key focus will be programme delivery including developing and maintaining an effective programme information and monitoring system in line with the TMEA Burundi strategy and project documents and the medium-term strategic plan. S/he will also be responsible

for developing and maintaining strong working relationships with Burundian and East African partners, as well as other key stakeholders.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree preferably in Economics, Development Studies, International Trade, Planning, Finance or Management with at least 10 years of relevant working experience in programme management OR a postgraduate degree with at least eight years of relevant working experience. In addition, s/he will have three years of the working experience gained in Southern and East African countries (preferably in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania or Uganda) primarily in managing economic development co-operation programmes related to regional integration, trade facilitation, trade and investment climate reform, transport sector development, and/or institutional reform.

The position is open to Burundi nationals only.

Application details

The detailed job profi les for these posts can be accessed on our website www.trademarkea.com

These positions are available on contract to 30 June 2020 with the possibility of renewal.

Please apply online through http://www.trademarkea.com/work-with-us/ by Friday, 2 November 2018, 5.00pm Kenyan time. Attach your cover letter and detailed CV, including details of your qualifi cations, experience, and present position. Your application should also include a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, and names and contact details of three referees. Interviews will be conducted in January 2019.

Please note that we will only consider applications received on-line through the link provided above. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. We reserve the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

TMEA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to open and transparent recruitment processes. Qualifi ed women and persons living with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply.

TRADEMARK