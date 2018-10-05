TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is an aid-for-trade organisation that was established with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through increased trade. TMEA operates on a not-for-profit basis and is funded by the development agencies of the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

TMEA works closely with East African Community (EAC) institutions, national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations.

TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the leading aid-for-trade facility in the world. TMEA has its headquarters in Nairobi with vibrant and successful operations in EAC-Arusha, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. The first phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border effi ciency, and reduced barriers to trade.

We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefi ts of aid-for-trade interventions which lead to sustainable and inclusive prosperity through job creation, poverty reduction and enhanced economic welfare.

We are looking for high calibre, results-oriented and experienced professionals to join our team in the position below.

Senior Director, Business Competitiveness

A key member of TMEA’s Senior Management Team, the Senior Director, Business Competitiveness will be responsible for programme quality and delivery of TMEA’s Strategic Outcome of “Improved Business Competitiveness for Trade” of East African products and services. S/he will lead on ensuring that private sector issues are programmed into TMEA’s work and that TMEA’s strategic outcomes around private sector competitiveness (and associated impacts, outcomes and outputs) are achieved. S/he will align TMEA work with best practice in effective public-private dialogue for trade, increased efficiency in private sector logistics, improved export capacity of businesses in East Africa, and greater inclusion of women in trade. The jobholder will ensure strong linkages with the private sector in East Africa, particularly around private sector advisory groups to ensure the appropriateness and impact of TMEA’s work.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree with at least 15 years relevant work experience OR a Master’s degree with at least 13 years relevant work experience. A minimum of seven years of leadership and management experience is essential. In addition, s/he will have a minimum of 10 years’ experience in leading development and delivery private sector development programmes to enhance the capacities of developing countries to improve business competitiveness in key sectors and commodities; fi ve years’ experience in working in the private sector at senior level, preferably in East Africa for a leading company; and, three years of relevant senior level experience within East Africa or other developing economies.

The position is open to national, regional and international candidates.

Application details

The detailed job profi les for these posts can be accessed on our website www.trademarkea.com

These positions are available on contract to 30 June 2020 with the possibility of renewal.

Please apply online through http://www.trademarkea.com/work-with-us/ by Friday, 2 November 2018, 5.00pm Kenyan time. Attach your cover letter and detailed CV, including details of your qualifi cations, experience, and present position. Your application should also include a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, and names and contact details of three referees. Interviews will be conducted in January 2019.

Please note that we will only consider applications received on-line through the link provided above. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. We reserve the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

TMEA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to open and transparent recruitment processes. Qualifi ed women and persons living with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply.

