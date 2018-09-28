The World Health Organization (WHO) seeks a

Director of Communications

(Vacancy reference: 1803530)

In support of the Organization’s mandate and mission, the Director of Communications develops an effective communications strategy, and creates innovative new channels to increase visibility and get WHO’s message across to key stakeholders as well as the general public.

More specifically, the Director of Communications will:

• Innovate: Identify external challenges and emerging issues and design strategies to manage them, while anticipating and incorporating appropriate

communications tools and channels into WHO’s work.

• Partner: Provide strategic communication advice to the Director-General and senior WHO staff, drive internal communications, liaise with external

partners and establish external networks to ensure support in driving WHO messaging and advocacy.

• Lead: Direct the development, implementation and monitoring of a new WHO global communications strategy and promote WHO communications policies.

• Manage: Direct the organization, management, operation and performance of the Department of Communications.

Salary: This position is classifi ed at the «D2» level in the United Nations common system. WHO offers an attractive expatriate package including health insurance, financial support for schooling of children and a relocation package. For more information and to apply online please go to : https://goo.gl/S4tLV1

Deadline for applications is 14 October 2018.

http://www.who.int/careers/en/

“ Promote health, keep the world safe, serve

the vulnerable”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,

Director General

OMS