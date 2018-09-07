Offres d'emploi
Chief Operating Officer
EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES IN TRADE & REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT IN EAST & CENTRAL AFRICA
|TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is an aid-for-trade organisation that was established with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through increased trade. TMEA operates on a not-for-profit basis and is funded by the development agencies of the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America. TMEA works closely with East African Community (EAC) institutions, national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations.
TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the leading aid-for-trade facility in the world. TMEA has its headquarters in Nairobi with vibrant and successful operations in EAC-Arusha, Burundi, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda and Rwanda. The first phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border efficiency, and reduced barriers to trade.
We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefits of aid-for-trade interventions which lead to sustainable and inclusive prosperity through job creation, poverty reduction and enhanced economic welfare.
We are looking for high calibre, results-oriented and experienced professionals to join our team in the position below.
|The Chief Operating Officer (COO) will oversee TMEA’s programme delivery at country level through working with a team of experienced Country Directors to develop and implement TMEA’s in-country strategies and programmes to generate the required results. S/he will be responsible for liaising with external partners and stakeholders and other major programmes of key development partners, to solidify TMEA’s reputation as a significant and respected organisation and programme, in response to the challenges of regional trade and integration in East Africa. The role involves strategic quality assurance, management and oversight of TMEA’s matrix management delivery system to deliver agreed organisational impact objectives and related Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree with at least 15 years relevant work experience OR a Master’s degree with at least 13 years relevant work experience. A minimum of seven years of leadership and management experience is essential. The position is open to national, regional and international candidates.
|The detailed job profiles for these posts can be accessed on our website www.trademarkea.com.
These positions are available on contract to 30 June 2020 with the possibility of renewal. Please apply online through http://www.trademarkea.com/work-with-us/ by Friday, 5 October, 5.00pm Kenyan time. Attach your cover letter and detailed CV, including details of your qualifications, experience, and present position. Your application should also include a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, and names and contact details of three referees. Interviews will be conducted in November and December 2018.
Please note that we will only consider applications received on-line through the link provided above. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. We reserve the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
TMEA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to open and transparent recruitment processes. Qualified women and persons living with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply.