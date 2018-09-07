Offres d'emploi
EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES IN TRADE & REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT IN EAST & CENTRAL AFRICA
|TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is an aid-for-trade organisation that was established with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through increased trade. TMEA operates on a not-for-profit basis and is funded by the development agencies of the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America. TMEA works closely with East African Community (EAC) institutions, national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations.
TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the leading aid-for-trade facility in the world. TMEA has its headquarters in Nairobi with vibrant and successful operations in EAC-Arusha, Burundi, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda and Rwanda. The first phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border efficiency, and reduced barriers to trade.
We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefits of aid-for-trade interventions which lead to sustainable and inclusive prosperity through job creation, poverty reduction and enhanced economic welfare.
We are looking for high calibre, results-oriented and experienced professionals to join our team in the position below.
Chief Technical Officer
|The Chief Technical Officer (CTO) will oversee the successful delivery of TMEA’s strategic objectives (and therefore results) through the Technical Services Teams and will lead programme delivery at regional and EAC levels. S/he will be responsible for formulating the right technical solutions and projects for TMEA’s entire portfolio to achieve TMEA’s impact targets. This will include working in close collaboration with external partners and stakeholders, other major programmes of key development partners, EAC Partner States and key development partners, particularly DfID, USAID, World Bank, African Development Bank, European Union etc.
The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree with at least 15 years relevant work experience OR a Master’s degree with at least 13 years relevant work experience. A minimum of seven years of leadership and management experience is essential. The position is open to national, regional and international candidates.
Application details
|The detailed job profiles for these posts can be accessed on our website www.trademarkea.com.
These positions are available on contract to 30 June 2020 with the possibility of renewal. Please apply online through http://www.trademarkea.com/work-with-us/ by Friday, 5 October, 5.00pm Kenyan time. Attach your cover letter and detailed CV, including details of your qualifications, experience, and present position. Your application should also include a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, and names and contact details of three referees. Interviews will be conducted in November and December 2018.
Please note that we will only consider applications received on-line through the link provided above. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. We reserve the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
TMEA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to open and transparent recruitment processes. Qualified women and persons living with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply.