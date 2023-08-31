JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

Ref: IRS/EPS/DGO/2023/30

The Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice) is seeking a highly qualified Director of Research and Innovation (DRI) who will be based at AfricaRice M’bé -Bouaké/ Côte d’Ivoire. S/He will work under the supervision of the Director General.

About AfricaRice

The Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice) is a leading pan-African rice research organization committed to improving livelihoods in Africa through strong science and effective partnerships. AfricaRice is a CGIAR Research Center. It is also an intergovernmental association of 28 African member countries, with headquarters in Côte d’Ivoire.

Position purpose

The Director of Research and Innovation will proactively support a range of programmatic and administrative duties to ensure that all research and innovation for development program activities are in alignment with the 2030 Rice Research and Innovation Strategy for Africa as well as the 2030 Research and Innovation Strategy of the One CGIAR. To achieve this, the DRI will work closely with continental and global stakeholders including NARS leaders and their teams on the continent, One CGIAR Global Science Directors and their teams, the scientific personnel of AfricaRice including Outstation Representatives, Program Leaders, the Project Portfolio Coordinator, and Project Coordinators. The DRI will also coordinate very closely with the Head of the Grants and Conventions Unit of AfricaRice and also provide the appropriate coordination support to ensure the smooth operation of all research stations/offices of AfricaRice established in member countries.

Position responsibilities

The DRI is a member of the Executive management Committee (EMC) and may therefore be asked to act in an interim capacity for the DG of the Center as and when required. The incumbent will be called upon to travel frequently to the offices of AfricaRice in Abidjan and Out Stations.

Qualifications/Selection Criteria

Education: A Doctorate degree in an agricultural science discipline with an admirable record of achievements

Work experience and key competencies required:

At least 10 years of senior management and leadership experience with an agricultural research organization, especially providing leadership to programs and projects with an international dimension;

Languages

The candidate should be able to communicate fluently (orally and in writing) in English or French and have a good working knowledge of the other language. A working knowledge of local languages spoken will be an asset.

Terms and Conditions

This is an international recruited position.

How to apply

To apply, click on the following link: http://jobs.africarice.org Select the job title “Director of Research and Innovation” to view the full Job description Follow the step by step application procedure.

Not later than 31st AUGUST 2023

For more information on AfricaRice, please visit our website at: www.AfricaRice.org

AVIS DE VACANCE DE POSTE

DIRECTEUR(TRICE) DE LA RECHERCHE ET DE L’INNOVATION

Réf : IRS/EPS/DGO/2023/30

Le Centre du riz pour l’Afrique (AfricaRice) recrute un(e) Directeur(trice) de la recherche et de l’innovation (DRI) qualifié(e) qui sera basé(e) à M’bé-Bouaké – Côte d’Ivoire. Il/elle travaillera sous la supervision du Directeur Général.

À propos d’AfricaRice

Le Centre du riz pour l’Afrique (AfricaRice) est une organisation de recherche panafricaine leader œuvrant pour l’amélioration des moyens d’existence en Afrique par des activités scientifiques et des partenariats efficaces. AfricaRice est un Centre de recherche du CGIAR. AfricaRice est aussi une association intergouvernementale de 28 pays membres africains, qui a son siège en Côte d’Ivoire.

Objectif du poste

Le Directeur de la recherche et de l’innovation soutiendra de manière proactive une série de tâches programmatiques et administratives afin de s’assurer que toutes les activités du programme de recherche et d’innovation pour le développement sont conformes à la stratégie de recherche et d’innovation rizicoles pour l’Afrique 2030 ainsi qu’à la stratégie de recherche et d’innovation du One CGIAR 2030. Pour ce faire, le DRI travaillera en étroite collaboration avec les parties prenantes aux niveaux continental et mondial, y compris les dirigeants des SNRA et leurs équipes sur le continent, les Directeurs scientifiques mondiaux du One CGIAR et leurs équipes, le personnel scientifique d’AfricaRice, y compris les représentants des stations extérieures, les chefs de programmes, le coordinateur du portefeuille de projets et les coordinateurs de projets. Le DRI travaillera également en étroite collaboration avec le Responsable de l’Unité des subventions et des conventions d’AfricaRice et fournira également l’appui de coordination approprié pour assurer le bon fonctionnement de toutes les stations de recherches/bureaux d’AfricaRice installés dans les pays membres.

Principales responsabilités

Le DRI est membre du Comité exécutif de gestion (EMC) et peut donc être invité à assurer l’intérim du DG du Centre en cas de besoin. Le titulaire sera appelé à voyager fréquemment dans les bureaux d’AfricaRice à Abidjan et dans les stations extérieures.

Qualifications / critères de sélection

Qualifications : Un doctorat dans une discipline des sciences agricoles avec un palmarès admirable.

Expérience professionnelle et compétences clés :

Avoir au moins 10 ans d’expériences en matière de gestion et de leadership au sein d’une organisation de recherche agricole, en particulier dans la gestion de programmes et de projets de dimension internationale ;

Langues

Le/la candidat(e) devrait être en mesure de communiquer couramment (à l’oral et par écrit) en anglais ou en français et avoir une bonne connaissance pratique de l’autre langue.

Termes et conditions

Il s’agit d’un poste international.

Comment faire acte de candidature

Pour faire acte de candidature, veuillez cliquer sur le lien suivant : http://jobs.africarice.org Cliquer sur l’intitulé de poste « Directeur de la Recherche et de l’Innovation » pour voir la description de poste complète. Suivre les procédures de candidature étape par étape.

Les candidatures sont recevables jusqu’au 31 Août 2023