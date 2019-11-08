Climate Investment Funds (‘CIF’)

SRI Executive Search has been contracted by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) to assist with the search for an exceptional candidate to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The CIF, headquartered in Washington DC, has been a trailblazer in climate finance, achieving significant results to date. The CIF has a project portfolio of over 420 global climate projects, providing clean energy to over 9 million people worldwide, supporting over 6 million green jobs, and placing over 44 million hectares of land under sustainable management. The sense of scale and impact is also seen in one of the CIF’s flagship projects – the world’s largest solar park in India which provides nearly 2 million homes with clean energy and has created over 25,000 new jobs. The CIF is hosted by the World Bank Group (WBG) and is a partnership between six multilateral development banks (MDBs), contributor and recipient countries and others.

The CIF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will provide strategic thought leadership on innovative climate finance and manage the Secretariat’s work program, staff and budget. They will report directly to the Vice President of the Sustainable Development Practice Group (SDPG), WBG. They will also be accountable to the CIF Trust Fund Committees (TFCs) for the achievement of the CIF objectives. The essential qualifications for the candidate are deep expertise, knowledge and experience in climate finance and an understanding of capital markets, the ability to provide strategic leadership, strong management skills in people, processes, and financial resources, and strong communications skills, including demonstrated ability to communicate with a wide range of stakeholders, strong diplomatic and relationship management skills (including the ability to facilitate consensus decisions).

In the pursuit of excellence, CIF continually employs qualified individuals with diverse backgrounds from around the globe and therefore is an equal opportunity and inclusive employer and encourages candidates with diverse backgrounds to apply. Please see the full role profile here- https://www.sri-executive.com/opportunities/chief-executive-officer-climate-investment-funds/ and express your interest on or before 28th August 2023.