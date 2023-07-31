Location: Washington, DC. USA

Application deadline: 3rd – 31st July 2023

What if you could help solve the most pressing challenges in international development?

DESCRIPTION

For 60 years, top talent with diverse personal, academic and professional backgrounds have joined the Young Professionals Program (WBG YPP) to contribute to the vision and mission of the World Bank Group by working at the World Bank, IFC and MIGA. We are looking for applicants who demonstrate a passion for international development, have relevant graduate education, applicable professional experience, and the potential to grow into impactful leadership roles across our institutions. Learn more at www.worldbank.org/ypp

The World Bank Group works in every major area of development. With 189 member countries, staff from more than 170 countries, and offices in over 130 locations, the World Bank Group is a unique global partnership consisting of five institutions working for sustainable solutions that reduce poverty and build shared prosperity.

ELIGIBILITY

To be considered for the WBG YPP, applicants must:

Be born on or after October 1, 1991

Have a master’s or doctoral degree*

Specialize in a field relevant to YPP Business Areas

Demonstrate relevant professional experience or continued study at the doctoral level**

Be fluent in English

*Graduate degree requirements vary by institution:

For WB & MIGA placement: Complete a relevant graduate degree by September 2023 or a PhD before September 2024.

Complete a relevant graduate degree by September 2023 or a PhD before September 2024.

**Professional experience requirements vary by institution:

For World Bank & MIGA placement: Demonstrate 3+ years of relevant experience, or the equivalent in continued study at the doctoral level.

Demonstrate 3+ years of relevant experience, or the equivalent in continued study at the doctoral level.

World Bank Group Core Competencies

Policy Dialogue Skills – Anticipates needs and requests in the field and conducts independent policy discussions with representatives of the government and non-government partners.

Integrative Skills – Understands relevant cross-sectoral areas and how they are interrelated; able to undertake cross-sectoral work in lending and non-lending operations.

Project Design for Impact and Sustainability – Contributes to the design of projects and programs based on an understanding of the country and sector context.

Sector Dialogue – Able to conduct a dialogue with the client including on complex issues, based on a solid understanding of the sector.

Client Orientation – Maintains client relationships in the face of conflicting demands or directions and provides evidence-based advice and solutions based on sound diagnosis and knowledge.

Drive for Results – Identifies the needed resources to accomplish results involving multiple stakeholders and finds solutions to obstacles affecting key deliverables.

Teamwork (Collaboration) and Inclusion – Shows leadership in ensuring the team stays organized and focused, and actively seeks and considers diverse ideas and approaches.

Knowledge, Learning, and Communication – Leads in the sharing of best practice, trends, knowledge and lessons learned across units and with clients and partners, articulating ideas verbally and in writing in a clear and compelling way across audiences of varied levels.

Business Judgment and Analytical Decision Making – Gathers inputs, assesses risk, considers impact and articulates benefits of decisions for internal and external stakeholders over the long term.

APPLY

Applications for the WBG YPP will open from July 3 – 31 for all profiles and will reopen from August 15 – September 30 for IFC profiles only .

To apply please visit www.worldbank.org/ypp

The World Bank Group offers comprehensive benefits, including a retirement plan; medical, life and disability insurance; and paid leave, including parental leave, as well as reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity and inclusive employer with a dedicated and committed workforce, and do not discriminate based on gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability.

Learn more about working at the World Bank, IFC and MIGA including our values and inspiring stories.