International Executive Director

Greenpeace International

Greenpeace International is looking for our next visionary leader, as we campaign for climate and environmental justice.

Are you that unique individual who will provide strategic leadership and alignment at this crucial moment in time? Do you have the vision to strengthen our network and be a champion of our global and national campaigns? Do you have the passion to inspire millions of supporters around the world to join the fight? And do you have the deep commitment to justice and equity that must be at the centre of any and all solutions to the Climate Crisis?

The role:

Working closely with the Greenpeace International Board, you’ll provide strategic leadership to deliver Greenpeace’s mission to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions for a sustainable future through peaceful protest and creative confrontation.

You’ll foster a unified vision across the Greenpeace global network and its 100 million supporters and grassroots allies.

You’ll build collaboration with other organisations working towards a healthy, peaceful planet, acting as an ambassador for Greenpeace on the international stage.

We are looking for an experienced leader, someone who is strategic, inspiring, and deeply committed to ensuring a green and peaceful future together with a deep personal commitment to social and environmental justice. You’ll have the ability to lead both consultatively and decisively, demonstrating courage and assertiveness as well as empathy and humility.

All information about the role and how to apply can be found here:

www.oxfordhr.com/jobs/greenpeace-international-executive-director