Ref: 230532

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Application Deadline: 29-May-2023, 10:59:00 PM

Salary (Pay Basis): 6,211.72Euro (EUR) Monthly

Grade: G15-G17

SUMMARY

The Political Affairs and Security Policy Division (PASP) leads on the political aspects of NATO’s core tasks and it is the political hub for partnerships within the Alliance. Within the Division, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Section is responsible for relations with countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel especially with those participating in the Mediterranean Dialogue (MD) and the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI).

Under the direction of the Head, MENA Section, the incumbent contributes to the development and implementation of NATO’s policies and programmes related to dialogue and cooperation with MD, ICI and other partner countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel. Within this framework, the main functions of the Officer include: assisting in the drafting of documents and briefing material for the Secretary General, other senior NATO officials, for NATO Committees and for public use (e.g for the NATO website). S/he also represents PASP as necessary, within and outside NATO, also contributing to public diplomacy projects involving opinion leaders, academics and the media from MD, ICI and other MENA region countries. S/he liaises with representatives of nations, other NATO units, International Organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), think tanks and academic institutions.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL

The incumbent must:

. possess a degree from a university or from an institute of recognised standing, preferably in political science, international relations or another relevant discipline;

. have at least 3 years’ experience in working on foreign/security/defence affairs for an International Organisation, national administration or Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO);

. have an in depth understanding of and experience in dealing with the countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel (especially MD and ICI members) and issues affecting them;

. have previous experience in programme development and project management;

. possess the following minimum levels of NATO’s official languages (English/French): V (“Advanced”) in one: IV (“Upper Intermediate”) in the other;

. have excellent analytical and drafting skills in one of the two official NATO languages;

. possess a very good knowledge of oral and written Modern Standard Arabic (MSA);

. have experience in lecturing, briefing and public speaking;

. be able and willing to travel to locations, where enhanced security and safety measures are required, for which s/he will be required to undertake Hostile Environment Awareness Training (HEAT).

. be willing to work outside of normal working hours and to travel when required.

DESIRABLE

The following would be considered an advantage:

. experience of work in the countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel (especially MD and ICI members)

. experience in working with diplomatic missions and government agencies.

MAIN ACCOUNTABILITIES

Expertise Development

Serve as organisational expert for assigned regional and country portfolios and provide guidance in these areas as necessary. Monitor and analyse political developments in the countries under the Section’s purview and keep abreast of regional developments in MD and ICI countries, as well as in the Mediterranean, Middle East, North Africa and Sahel regions. Draft reports from meetings falling under the responsibility of PASP, in particular for the Partnerships and Cooperative Security Committee (PCSC), and follow the development of issues. Assist in communication and knowledge sharing efforts through the preparation of briefing memoranda, talking points, questions/answers, speaking notes and background materials for meetings at, and visits to/from NATO. Contribute to public diplomacy projects.

Policy Development

Based on subject-matter expertise, help develop and implement policies related to MD, ICI and the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel countries by providing advice to nations and officials.

Project Management

Contribute to the development and management of cooperation programmes in the framework of MD, ICI and NATO’s relations with other countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Sahel region. Contribute to supporting visits to NATO HQ and NATO participation to international conferences and seminars involving officials, opinion leaders and multipliers from MD, ICI and other MENA region countries. Partner with other PASP Sections and with other International Staff (IS) elements in order to develop, support and implement planned programmes, and to ensure consistency in quality. Assist in the preparation and coordination of briefing packages and background materials for Senior Officials, and for the relevant NATO committees and meetings.

Representation of the Organization

Represent, as appropriate, the Alliance at conferences and other activities on issues falling within the MENA Section’s area of competence. Contribute to NATO’s public diplomacy and information efforts on these issues.

Stakeholder Management

Develop and sustain relations with national delegations, NATO civilian and military agencies and other institutions (governmental, NGOs, think tanks and academic organisations) concerned with issues falling within the Security Policy and Partnership Directorate’s (SPPD) area of competence.

Knowledge Management

Filter and store relevant data and documents, ensuring quality control. Update country profiles. Assist with the management of the Internet web modules for MD and ICI countries and intranet sites.

Perform any other related duty as assigned.

INTERRELATIONSHIPS

The incumbent will report to the Head, MENA Section and through her/him to the Director SPPD. S/he will work in close coordination with other Sections within the PASP Division, and with other Divisions in the IS, with the NATO Military Authorities and with national and partner delegations.

Direct Reports: N/a

Indirect report: N/a

COMPETENCIES

The incumbent must demonstrate:

. Achievement: Creates own measures of excellence and improves performance;

. Analytical Thinking: Sees multiple relationships;

. Change Leadership: Expresses vision for change;

. Impact and Influence: Uses indirect influence;

. Initiative: Is decisive in a time-sensitive situation;

. Organisational Awareness: Understands organisational politics;

. Teamwork: Solicits inputs and encourages others.