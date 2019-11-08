Avaaz – meaning “voice” in several Middle Eastern and Asian languages – was launched in 2007 with an audacious but simple mission: enable and inspire people in every part of the planet to come together to help close the gap between the world we have and the world most people everywhere want.

Over fifteen years, Avaaz has grown into one of the world’s largest, most diverse and potent political-cultural communities. It has close to 70 million members spanning every country and territory in the world. Through an uncompromising focus on impact and its unique ability to mobilise, often within 24 hours, both millions of people and millions of dollars in service of the global public good, it has achieved hundreds of significant victories – from increasing governments’ ambition on climate change and biodiversity, to mobilising global support to try Putin, to defending democracy and regulating social media giants.

Avaaz is entirely funded by small donations from its members and is fully independent of any government, corporation or philanthropic entity.

Avaaz seeks a new Chief Executive Officer to take its impact to the next level. The ideal candidate:

Brings vision, ambition and an entrepreneurial bent to help Avaaz build on its strengths and innovate ways to increase the community’s power and deploy it to maximum effect.

Is committed to the global public good, and has a deep understanding of the issues central to Avaaz’s mission – climate/ecology, democracy and human rights – and experience in the political, cultural and economic sectors which shape them.

Understands the power of stories and identity, and has a sharp eye for political narrative.

Has a track record of success building and leading dynamic international teams, spotting and developing exceptional talent, and nurturing an inclusive and empowering organisational culture, and is committed to upholding and promoting diversity across all parts of Avaaz.

Avaaz is supported by Egon Zehnder in this search process. More details on the role can be found at ceojobspec/Avaaz CEO Recruitment-Job Specifications.pdf (avaazpress.s3.amazonaws.com). Interested candidates should send their applications to Avaaz-CEO@egonzehnder.com .

The submission deadline is 13 May 2023