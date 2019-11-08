Post Number: 6SNUIS0006PA

Grade: P-5

Duty Station: Dakar

Job Family: Education

Application Deadline (Midnight Paris Time): 20-MAR-2023

The Senior Regional Advisor for the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) is a crucial member of the UIS team, leading the organisation’s efforts in Africa. With a focus on improving the quality of data and indicators collected by the UIS, the Senior Regional Advisor plays a critical role in achieving the organisations goal of providing informed and accurate data to support the global, regional, and development agendas.

The Senior Regional Advisor’s main responsibilities include developing a Regional Engagement Strategy to improve the quality and completeness of data collection, building capacity and providing technical assistance to improve statistical capacity, and establishing partnerships with organisations and authorities in the region to promote the UIS’s objectives. This includes working closely with the African Union, regional organisations, National Commissions, and Member State line ministries to align with the UIS’s strategy for education data and accountability.

In addition to these tasks, the Senior Regional Advisor will also lead in the development of regional analysis activities aimed at supporting the monitoring of the SDGs and the Education 2030 Agenda, and will contribute to the work of the Education Standards and Methodology Unit and the Foresight and Innovation Team to increase the robustness of education indicators. The Senior Regional Advisor will also play a key role in resource mobilisation for UIS activities in the region, serving as the UIS liaison to facilitate the implementation of the UIS regional program in the areas of Science, Culture, Communication, and Information (SCCI).

At the beginning of each year, the Senior Regional Advisor will provide the UIS/DIR with an annual plan outlining the priorities for the region and recommending an action plan. They will also ensure coordination with the UNESCO field offices and other key stakeholders in the development of the UIS program of work and alignment of work with national, regional, and UN development frameworks. This position requires the incumbent to possess a high level of technical expertise and experience in the fields of statistics, education, and development, as well as excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively engage with stakeholders in the region.

The Senior Regional Advisor for the UIS is an exciting opportunity for a seasoned professional to make a significant contribution to the advancement of education and development in Africa. This role requires a strategic thinker with a passion for data and statistics, who is dedicated to improving the quality of data to inform policies and decision-making at the global, regional, and national levels.

Education

Advanced university degree (PhD degree or equivalent) in statistics, economics, demography, mathematics, education, social sciences or related areas.

An advanced degree in applied statistics / data science.

Languages

Excellent knowledge (written and spoken) of English or French and a working knowledge of the other.

Desirable

Knowledge of another official language of UNESCO (Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Spanish)

