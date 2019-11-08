Post Number: 1CAUIS0077PA

Grade: P-5

Duty Station: Montreal

Job Family: Communication and Information

Application Deadline (Midnight Paris Time): 20-MAR-2023

Imagine yourself as the leading voice behind the data-driven policies that are shaping the future of education worldwide. As the Senior Communication Officer at the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), you will play a crucial role in driving the impact of UIS’s work, which produces data to fuel the policies and investments needed to transform lives and propel the world towards its development goals.

You’ll be part of a senior staff management team that is leading the UIS’s transformation to remain relevant, innovative, and agile in the constantly changing global environment. Under the overall authority and supervision of the UIS Director, you’ll lead the Communication and Advocacy Unit and be responsible for developing the Institute’s communications and advocacy strategy in an integrated manner, implementing it through impactful, coordinated evidence-based campaigns, and supporting the Director in building partnerships and positioning across a range of bilateral and multilateral technical, political, and funding partners.

You’ll also be in charge of supervising the multilingual production of UIS materials, managing the international, regional, and national launches of UIS reports, and implementing a comprehensive distribution strategy, including the maintenance of a contact and distribution database. You’ll perform additional activities required in support of the UIS mandate, contribute to UIS reporting, and build partnerships and resource mobilisation to support the UIS work.

To be successful in this role, you’ll need an advanced university degree (Master’s or equivalent) in communication, public administration, or related discipline, with a minimum of ten years of progressively responsible relevant professional experience in the area of communication, of which five years should be acquired at the international level. You should have experience leading strategic global communications, advocacy, and innovative partnerships aimed at policy influence and adoption at the international level, especially on social and economic transformation issues, and a proven track record in designing interactive data visualisation products and other communication tools.

Are you ready to take the lead and be part of a team that’s shaping the future of education and transforming lives worldwide? If so, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s or equivalent) in communication, public administration or closely related discipline(s). A first level university degree in the aforementioned fields, in combination with two years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of an advanced university degree.

Languages

• Excellent knowledge (written and spoken) of English.

Desirable

• Excellent knowledge of French.

• Knowledge of another official language of UNESCO (Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Spanish).

UNESCO is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender, nationality and culture. Candidates from non- and under-represented Member States (last update here) are particularly welcome and strongly encouraged to apply.

For more information on how to apply, please click the Apply button.

https://careers.unesco.org/job/Montreal-Senior-Communication-Officer-Re-advertisement-QC/764513402/