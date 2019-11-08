Timeline: 8th November- 8th December 2022

Director General of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

The Director General of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will serve as the Chief Executive Officer (‘the CEO’) and will oversee the delivery of the core functions and key set objectives of the organization. In this regard, the Director General executes the mandate stipulated in the Statute of Africa CDC as well as any other tasks as may be assigned to him/her by the relevant governing organs. The Director General, in executing its mandate, shall respect and adhere to the Statute of Africa CDC and other applicable administrative and operational rules and regulations of the African Union. The Africa CDC mandate as stated in the Statute document is as follow:

a) Establish event-based surveillance in order to detect potential disease threats from informal, non- structured sources that often circulate outside the official health sector;

b) Assist Member States to address gaps in International Health Regulation compliance;

c) Support public health emergency preparedness and response;

d) Map the regional- and country-level hazard and risk assessments for Member States.

The Director General of Africa CDC shall be responsible for the provisions of the implementation of the strategic priorities of the Agency as stated in the Africa CDC Statute. He/she is responsible for the formulation and implementation of substantive work programs for the Regional Collaborating Centers and ensures that programmed activities are carried out in a timely fashion.

Interested applicants can apply from the African Union Career page: https://careers.au.int/jobs?keyword=&10%26f%255B0%255D=a

and Africa Union Website

http://www.au.int/en/bids