Organizational Setting

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is an international financial institution and a specialized United Nations agency dedicated to eradicating rural poverty and hunger. It does so by investing in rural people. IFAD finances programmes and projects that increase agricultural productivity and raise rural incomes, and advocates at the local, national and international level for policies that contribute to rural transformation.

The Corporate Services Department (CSD), led by the Associate Vice-President, CSD, provides IFAD with the human resources, administrative services, safety and security, information technology resources and medical support services required to allow IFAD to meet its objectives of enabling rural people overcome poverty. The work of the CSD is undertaken by three divisions: (i) Administrative Services Division (ADM); (ii) Human Resources Division (HRD); and (iii) Information and Communication Technology Division (ICT) and three units: (a) Front Office CSD (FCS); (b) Field Support Unit (FSU); and (c) Medical Services Unit (MSU).

FSU services colleagues and offices in the field, with the ambition of being a strategic, business-oriented and fully trusted professional partner with IFAD managers and staff assigned to IFAD regional, multi-country, country and liaisons offices. The Unit provides a dedicated partnership to IFAD workforce and offices in the field to ensure the efficient delivery of corporate initiatives related to its field activities as well as UN Reform initiatives directly linked to CSD mandate, namely Business Operations Strategy (BOS), Common Back Office (CBO) and Common Premises (CP). To achieve this, FSU is mandated to manage CSD-related field operations and provide coordination and advisory services aimed at strengthening the functionality of IFAD Regional, Multi-Country, Country and Liaison Offices. This includes functions of field-related general administration, administrative support staff pool, CSD-related administrative budget monitoring and analysis for the portion of corporate administrative budget for rent and common services centrally managed by the Unit, coordination of outsourced services with local UN entities or through UN Reform initiatives (BOS and CBO), service level agreements with host agencies, host country agreements, accreditation of offices and staff and privileges and immunities.

The incumbent works under the direct supervision of the Chief, Field Support Unit, in close collaboration with all divisions in CSD, and has a dual reporting line to the respective Regional Director under which s/he is mapped. In performing her/his duties, the incumbent will careful consider adequate separation of tasks-duties-responsibilities to reduce the risk of real/perceived conflict of interest.

Position Specific:

Regional Office ESA: The Corporate Services Officer is in charge of managing the corporate services in the region, including the Regional Office, two Multi-Country Offices (MCOs), six Country Director-led Country Offices, and four Country Programme Officer-led Country Offices

Job Role

The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) will cover all aspects of corporate services management and administration of IFAD offices in the region in line with the Delegation of Authority and in full alignment and consultation with CSD divisions. This includes, but is not limited to, coordination of financial and human resources management related activities, facilitating efficient procurement and logistical services, while ensuring that common services as well as hosted ICT services are provided and consumed in a manner consistent with IFAD rules, regulations and terms of use. They facilitate all corporate services-related actions, ensuring smooth functioning of the IFAD Regional Office as well as other Offices within the region, consistent services delivery and constant evaluation and readjustment thereof to take into account changes in the operating environment as and when needed.

Corporate Services Managers at this level are professionals reflecting complete understanding of general administration and service management in the context of the Fund’s mandate, work programme and enhanced decentralization. They may additionally support a wider range of administration-related functions in the Programme Management Department (PMD), the Strategy and Knowledge Department (SKD) and other departments/divisions. Within their areas of responsibility, the Corporate Services Managers exercise a high degree of independence and due diligence in providing reliable corporate services, while taking region and country context into consideration, being close to clients to better identify and address their needs through providing customized, yet corporate solutions. The Corporate Services Managers are expected to perform duties independently and to deliver the expected results through strong coordination with internal and external stakeholders (e.g. CSD divisions/units, other Divisions/Offices, and UN and partner entities on the ground).

The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) coordinates general administrative support for staff both at the Regional Office and at country offices in the region, fostering collaboration within the local and regional teams, with other UN Agencies and Government officials while promoting a client-oriented approach. The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) works in close collaboration with business owners within CSD in HQs, operations staff in other UN Agencies in particular the ones in respective local hosting agency, IFAD decentralized staff and Government officials to successfully deliver operations services.

The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) is empowered through appropriate Delegation of Authority (DoA) to lead the day-today activities within her/his responsibility. This empowerment extends to actions both internally within IFAD and externally with other stakeholders to perform day-to-day operations.

Key Functions and Results

The key functions and results of the Corporate Services Manager (ESA) services the needs of the key clients in the Regional Office, Multi-Country-Offices and Country Offices, including IFAD personnel from CSD, ERG, FOD, PMD and SKD working there. The key functions and results are as follows:

COORDINATION OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES: The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) is in charge of coordination of corporate services in decentralized offices within the region, facilitates the strategic direction and leads corporate services aspects of the CSD-related field operations focusing on achievement of the following results, in line with the Delegation of Authority framework:

Contributes to the decentralized structure through coordinating the establishment of new IFAD decentralized offices and/or enhancement of IFAD Country Offices within his/her assigned region, through close follow-ups with respective internal and external stakeholders on all corporate services-related aspects;

Ensures full compliance of corporate operations with IFAD rules, regulations and policies, implementation of corporate operational strategies, monitoring of achievement of results;

Establishes and updates internal Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and business processes mapping for regional and local office administrative budget and corporate services in consultation with FSU and the business owners in HQ and Regional Team, and in line with corporate Guidelines, Procedures and applicable corporate SOPs;

Ensures constant monitoring and analysis of the operating environment, service provision and timely readjustment of CSD related operations, obtains advice on risk assessment regarding corporate services in consultation with business owners in other divisions;

Contributes to knowledge building and sharing concerning management and operations of CSD related matters in the offices in the region, organization of the staff trainings, synthesis of lessons learnt/best practices, and sound contributions to IFAD Administrative Toolkit for the field.

Facilitates better coordination at ICO level of all UN/IFI agreements ensuring correct procedural/policy conformity as well as workflow management with HQ.

PARTNERSHIP BUILDING: The Corporate Services Manager ensures IFAD Regional and Country Offices within the region are in receipt of high quality of common service lines through establishment of strong partnerships with other UN Agencies providing such services, focusing on achievement of the following results:

As an active member of Operations Management Team (OMT) at regional and country level, contributes substantially to the establishment of common services, maintenance of coordinating machinery to ensure integrated activities on common services and implementation of the UN reform;

Develops and maintains a Client relationship Management system for appropriate operational partnership arrangements, to ensure establishment of collaborate arrangements with potential internal and external partners;

Establishes the strategic approach for implementation of common services in line with the latest developments in common services and the best practices at regional and country level and ensures IFAD’s needs are properly addressed in all six (and beyond) common service lines.

Performs strategic planning and tracking of common services related administrative budget (charged to FSU budget) and of IFAD’s contributions to the common services also supporting the future administrative budget forecast and planning.

CORPORATE SERVICES COORDINATION ACTIVITIES: The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) in close collaboration with relevant divisions, coordinates effective and accurate corporate services related financial resources and administrative budget management within FSU and focusses on achievement of the following results:

In close collaboration with FSU Operations Analyst, provides inputs for administrative budget strategic planning, expenditure tracking and audit of financial resources within FSU remit in accordance with IFAD rules and regulations;

In close collaboration with FCD and FSU Operations Analyst, ensures timely accounting and reconciliation of all transactions, monitoring of financial exception reports for unusual activities, transactions and investigation of anomalies or unusual transactions with regard to rent and common services and one-off costs related to the setup/enhancement of premises, under- FSU remit. Provision of information to supervisors and other IFAD staff at HQ of the results of the investigation when satisfactory answers are not obtained;

Through working closely with the Regional Director and his/her team, advises decentralized offices on financial management processes, including timely accounting and reconciliation of all transactions, security for cash assets on site;

Through working closely with the CSD business owners, coordinates and follows up on all other corporate services matters.

In coordination with ICOs ensures all UN/IFI agreements ensuring correct procedural/policy conformity as well as workflow management with HQ.

The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) acts as CSD’s liaison in decentralized offices, as well as focal entry point in Regional offices without relevant CSD business owners in the office, and to ensure provision of efficient procurement and logistical services focusing on achievement of the following results:

Within the assigned region, Regional and Country Offices in compliance with corporate rules and regulations and elaboration of the Regional and Country Offices procurement requirements including sourcing and evaluation within delegated authority, ensuring continuous contract management and performance measurement;

Supports, in close collaboration with ADM, the Regional Director/Head of office with planning of procurement requirements for the region in close collaboration with the Procurement Section at HQ;

Support management of IFAD assets, facilities and logistical services, including full compliance with policies in place as well as efficient utilization and disposal of the Regional / Country Offices’ assets;

Refer IFAD new staff to Regional Security Officer, ADM Security or UNDSS locally to ensure they are provided with on boarding security briefings by local hosting agency and UNDSS Security Advisor in the duty station.

The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) ensures forward-looking information and communication support and acts as CSD’s liaison in decentralized offices, as well as focal entry point in Regional offices without relevant CSD business owners in the office. In close collaboration with ICT and in full compliance with IFAD corporate technical standards and systems terms of use, the Corporate Services Manager:

Strategically supports the deployment of corporate ICT assets, systems, services and resources; Acts as point of contact and regional coordinator in cases of ICT service upgrades; Ensures that related on-boarding and handover technical briefings are coordinated timely and optimally; proposes and logistically coordinates with ICT technical training courses for corporate applications;

Researches and monitors local markets to ensure availability of suitable providers for telecom or similar IT services to ensure high quality local offerings; monitors the delivery of services during execution of such contracts, including service levels and costs, and reports issues; Ensures compliance with local cost recovery mechanisms, if applicable. Co-ordinates local office support during emergencies or cybersecurity crisis; Ensures and actively promotes local compliance with corporate rules, technical standards, terms of use and conditions; supports a reliable ICT environment including regular reviews of disaster recovery local procedures; Promotes corporate ICT campaigns locally, notably in cybersecurity and new technology adoption; Acts as regional liaison with ICT on major corporate system deployments and roll-outs, or during important projects or incidents.

The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) acts as CSD’s liaison and ensures strong support to staff in decentralized offices in certain areas of Administration, and as focal entry point Regional offices without relevant CSD business owners in the office, focusing on achievement of the following results:

IFAD decentralized office compliance with corporate human resources policies and strategies;

Provide Regional and Country Directors with substantive support in managing the accreditation processes at country level and in line with the Delegation of Authority.

The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) acts as CSD’s liaison for Health, Safety and Wellbeing of CSD/MSU in the region/country. Under the guidance of the IFAD Medical Advisor and in close collaboration with the regional and / or country Operations Management Team(s), coordinates common health, safety and wellbeing management services or facilities for personnel and eligible dependents. The Corporate Services Manager will further facilitate MSU’s engagement with local UN Physicians or medical facilities, when such support is needed to effectively and promptly respond to health and safety crises.

The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) supports and has an oversight function on the work of the administrative pool in the Regional Office to support all staff in the Regional Office, and where needed liaises with the counterparts all in other IFAD departments.

MANAGERIAL FUNCTIONS: The Corporate Services Manager (ESA) is accountable for integrity, transparency, and equity in the management of IFAD resources. This includes, among others, people management, guiding of new and/or more junior staff, supervisory role and evaluation of performance of general service staff under his/her purview.

Corporate Services Managers coordinate and oversee the work of the administrative support staff pool in the Regional Office and ensure alignment with other corporate administrative processes. The administrative support staff pool consists normally of 4-5 General Service staff in the pool for each RO, including one more senior administrative staff member who directly supervises the remaining General Service staff in the Regional Office.

Key Performance Indicators

The work requires coordination with main business owners, the interpretation and application of relevant policies, rules and regulations to a broad range of simple or complex casework. Corporate Services Managers at this level analyse proposals and requests received from clients and staff and after having internally consulted within FSU and/or other CSD divisions/units make recommendations or take technically sound actions. The key results have an impact on the overall economy, efficiency, and effectiveness of Regional and Country Offices operations as it relates to the use of corporate resources in the areas of financial services, human resources, procurement and logistical services, ICT and last but not least common services and the implementation of the UN agenda on common services.

Working Relationships

The Corporate Services Manager reports to the Chief, FSU. Within the field support unit, the incumbent’s key working relationships will be with the administrative budget manager and Operations Managers within the Field Support Unit. External work relationships for Corporate Services Managers at this level are normally required to obtain information and exchange views with a range of outside sources (i.e. main business owners within CSD or FOD) to ensure actions are properly taken. The Corporate Services Manager will also be required to maintain close working relationships with the Regional Director (PMD) and other personnel from CSD, ERG, FOD, PMD, SKD, and other departments located in the Regional Office. Both internally and externally, Corporate Services Managers establish and maintain effective, collaborative relationships and project the image of a credible/reliable partner. Internal contact can reach the Director`s level within IFAD and external contact can reach to another UN entity Representative (i.e. UN Resident Coordinator or other key stakeholders) to clarify specific situations in relation to their job role and key functions and results.

Job Profile Requirements

Organizational Competencies:

Level 2:

Building relationships and partnerships – Builds and maintains strategic partnerships internally and externally

Communicating and negotiating – Acquires & uses a wide range of communication styles & skills

Demonstrating leadership – Leads by example; initiates and supports change

Focusing on clients – Contributes to a client-focused culture

Learning, sharing knowledge and innovating – Challenges, innovates & contributes to learning culture

Managing performance and developing staff – Manages wider teams with greater impact on others and on the organization

Managing time, resources and information – Coordinates wider use of time, information and/or resources

Problem-solving and decision-making – Solves complex problems and makes decisions that have wider corporate impact

Strategic thinking and organizational development – Staff in management and/or strategic leadership roles

Team working – Fosters a cohesive team environment

Education:

Advanced university degree in any of the following disciplines: Public Administration or Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Management or other related fields

The Advanced university degree may be substituted by a first university degree plus at least four additional years of relevant professional experience over and above the minimum required number of years of experience, as stipulated below.

Experience:

Advanced university degree (Master or equivalent) – with minimum 8 years of relevant work experience

First university degree (Bachelor or equivalent) – with minimum 12 years of relevant work experience

Position specific experience:

Experience in preparation and management of contracts and assets, including familiarity with complex Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Proven experience with the management of service providers beyond contract management of one, or more, of the following areas of specialization: Accommodation, Assets (physical equipment), Facilities, Fleet, Protocol, Privileges and Logistics.

Languages:

Excellent English for IFAD Regional Office in ESA region (Working knowledge of another IFAD Language would be an asset)

Skills:

Topical expertise – Administration: Expertise relevant to the specific role (e.g. For ethics office assistant, procedures outlined in the Code of Conduct, Discipline and Anti-harassment provisions of applicable rules and guidelines).

Written communication: Ability to use written communication as a main tool in profession, including for speech writing; clear, succinct and convincing written communication; highly professional, balanced and diplomatic language

IFAD partners: Knowledge of IFAD’s partners’ functioning and mandate, such as the public sector (e.g. governments and policy, institutions and system), non-state actors (NGOs, CSOs, Foundations, etc.) and private sector actors

Change management: Role modelling, anticipation of key risks & conflicts and formulation of contingency plans/solutions, action-oriented,

Collaboration: Successfully work toward a common goal with others by communicating clearly, actively listening to others, taking responsibility for mistakes, and respecting different perspectives of stakeholders.

Problem solving: Strong systemic and structured thinking, ability to identify and dissect problems into components and formulate a comprehensive set of creative viable and sustainable solutions and strategies.

Verbal communication: Clear, succinct and convincing verbal communication; highly professional, balanced and diplomatic language.

