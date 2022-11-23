ID8245

Location: Italy

Close Date: 23/11/2022

Grade: D-1

Directors are responsible for managing a Funding division and office and serve on IFAD’s senior management team. The main focus of Director positions is strategic leadership, innovation and management. Most typically as a member of a departmental management team, they are responsible for managing and supervising the delivery of a division’s programme of work within an allocated budget.

Position specifics: The Secretary of IFAD is responsible for promoting effective relationships between the Fund and Member States in the governing bodies by managing and supervising the delivery of SEC division’s programme within an allocated budget. As a member of ERG departmental management team, the Secretary of IFAD, will also be responsible for directing and managing the SEC division and serves on IFAD’s senior management team. Secretary of IFAD plays a substantive role during Executive Board meetings, including of subsidiary bodies, and has substantial external representational duties.

Key Functions and Results

VISION & STRATEGY:

Directors develop and promote a strategic vision for translating IFAD’s corporate and departmental mandates; strategies, goals and objectives into a divisional programme of work and for ensuring evolving divisional programme activities are integrated in the evolution of departmental goals and objectives. They participate in the design of IFAD’s and departmental strategic approaches and ensure that corporate strategies are fully integrated in the design of assigned activities. Directors set and communicate clear strategic and operational objectives and are held accountable for the division being seen as a credible and trusted partner in managing for results and as an innovator in its field.

POLICY DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE:

Directors provide leadership in the development and interpretation of major policies, regulations and rules, and systems that govern the work of a division and ensure they support divisional goals and objectives within the overall Fund mandates and strategies. Directors also serve as a trusted business/programme advisors with a significant role in authoritative policy advice within the Fund at the senior management level as well as in policy dialogue in their representational activities.

PROGRAMME MANAGEMENT: Directors provide leadership in

a. all phases of the division’s medium term planning and management, including operational requirements such as (i) establishing annual work plans, (ii) ensuring regular programme assessment and (iii) identifying opportunities for innovation and implementation of best practices generated within the Fund as well as in peer organizations, both private and public;

b. reviewing and innovating core processes of the division in order to achieve better efficiency and effectiveness, as well as financial sustainability, of operations;

c. enhancing synergy among divisional staff and holding staff accountable for results and

d. ensuring the preparation of all divisional publications, reports and governing bodies documents.

MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES: Directors are accountable for integrity, transparency, and equity in the management of IFAD resources (human, financial and material). This includes:

People Management through workforce planning, recruitment, performance management, learning and career management of P and GS staff:

a. Identifies best qualified candidates for vacancies, with appropriate regard for gender balance and geographic distribution;

b. Motivates, coaches and supports staff of the division, wherever they are located, to create cohesive teams that work effectively to achieve common divisional goals and objectives;

c. Manages staff performance and development through regular performance feedback, mentoring and career planning.

Divisional Budget Management by leading divisional strategic and data inputs into the departmental budget preparation exercises and by ensuring accountability and fiduciary integrity in the Division’s budget execution;

a. Material Resources Management through accountability for the material resources assigned to the Division.

b. Knowledge and Content Management to achieve innovative outcomes and cost effective processes as well as to promote the generation, validation and dissemination of knowledge by ensuring (i) knowledge content is continuously updated and available, (ii) best practices are continuously identified, documented and distributed and (iii) appropriate and up-to-date information and tools are available as appropriate.

c.Information Technology Management through leveraging ERP functionality for improved business results, reporting processes and client services.

REPRESENTATION:

Directors serve as designated representatives of the Fund. They catalyse effective partnerships with a broad range of institutions including borrowers, bilateral and multilateral development agencies, UN agencies, funds and programmes, international financial institutions (IFls), non-governmental organizations and academic institutions for the purpose of programme co-operation, knowledge sharing, policy dialogue and/or resource mobilization. Directors represents the Fund in official United Nations committees and networks, and in IFls, multilateral and bilateral meetings, symposia, fora and Global conferences upon request of the President, and builds organizational networks with peers in major private, public and international institutions.

Position specifics: The Office of the Secretary (SEC) is the focal point for all official contacts with IFAD Member State representatives. Its goal is to support IFAD’s governance by promoting effective relations between the Fund and its Member States. The Secretary of IFAD strategically leads and oversees a broad range of key institutional services performed by SEC division including the following up of corporate commitments with the Governing Bodies and is committed to achieving IFAD’s mandate by adhering to its core values.

Key Performance Indicators

Within IFAD’s overall Strategic Framework and Medium Term Plan, Directors establish IFAD’s priorities for and provide leadership to division level programme and operational management activities and are accountable for a results-based approach to meeting assigned goals and objectives. Leadership activities include the optimum utilization of human, financial, technology and material resources for the achievement of greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The incumbents’ impact extends beyond the successful achievement of divisional goals and objectives to include larger departmental goals and objectives in strategic planning collaboration. The expected results directly and/or indirectly benefit the ultimate stakeholders, the rural poor in developing countries.

The key performance indicators for Directors include leadership in viable strategic planning, authoritative and relevant policy development and advice, sustainable programme decisions and integrity and accountability in the planning and management of the Fund’s human, financial and material resources assigned to the division.

Working Relationships

Within IFAD, Directors provide authoritative advice to senior management on the division’s or office’s vision, strategic planning, policy, and divisional programme and operational management. They are accountable for collaboration and coordination within the Fund to ensure appropriate consultation, cross-functional synergy and coordination of programme planning and activities.

Externally Directors develop strategic partnerships and collaborative relationships with counterparts spanning a broad range of institutions including borrowers, bilateral and multilateral development agencies, UN agencies, funds and programmes, IFls, non-governmental organizations and academic institutions for the purpose of programme co-operation, knowledge sharing, policy dialogue and/or resource mobilization. They are also accountable for the provision of authoritative advice during Executive Board sessions, the annual Governing Council and related subordinate bodies including the audit and evaluation committees.

Directors represent the Fund in official United Nations committees and networks, and in international financial institution, multilateral and bilateral meetings, symposia, fora and conferences upon request of the President, and build organizational networks with peers in major private, public and international financial institutions.

Position specifics: The Secretary of IFAD is responsible for official relationships with Member States, enabling the Office of the Secretary to serve as a bridge between the Membership and Management.

Organizational Competencies:

Building relationships and partnerships – Builds and maintains strategic partnerships internally and externally

Communicating and negotiating – Acquires & uses a wide range of communication styles & skills

Demonstrating leadership – Leads by example; initiates and supports change

Focusing on clients – Contributes to a client-focused culture

Learning, sharing knowledge and innovating – Challenges, innovates & contributes to learning culture

Managing performance and developing staff – Manages wider teams with greater impact on others and on the organization

Managing time, resources and information – Coordinates wider use of time, information and/or resources

Problem-solving and decision-making – Solves complex problems and makes decisions that have wider corporate impact

Strategic thinking and organizational development – Staff in management and/or strategic leadership roles

Team working – Fosters a cohesive team environment

Education:

Level – Advanced university degree from an accredited institution in a technically relevant area.

Areas – Communications, Journalism, Social Sciences or other relevant discipline

Degree must be an accredited institution listed on https://www.whed.net/home.php .

Experience:

At least 12 years of progressively responsible professional experience in area of operations in a multi-cultural organization or national organization providing support on a global scope;

5 years experience in leading management operations in a multi-lateral development bank or international financial institution, investment bank or national organization providing support on a global scope;

Position-specific experience: Demonstrated experience and ability at leading and managing multicultural teams is required. Proficiency in main enterprise resource management and related ERP systems and applications relevant to the field of specialization. Demonstrated experience in multilateral diplomacy and ability to effectively build relationships of trust. Strong network among other multilateral development financial institutions is preferred. Knowledge of UN and IFI’s and their governance is an asset.

Languages:

Required English (4 – Excellent)

Desirable: French, Spanish, or Arabic (3 – Good)

Position-specific requirement: Given the nature of the role, proficiency at minimum level 3 – Good in multiple languages is an advantage.

Skills:

Advocacy: Ability to leverage IFAD knowledge and/or communication materials to maintain and promote constructive dialogue around IFAD`s vision and strategic priorities to external actors

Policy dialogue: Know-how in the effective dialogue with ministries of finance, explaining lending terms and providing advice for debt management

Risk management (e.g. reputational): Identification and assessment of potential liabilities and risks in IFAD’s activities, particularly vis-à-vis third parties; ability to handle risks via contingency and mitigation strategies

Strategy implementation: Ability to lead and manage the development and implementation of medium to longer-term strategies for IFAD / for respective divisions

Planning: Know-how in the planning of human, financial and material management of IFAD resources

Resources management: Know-how in the management of human, financial and material management of IFAD resources

Change management: Role modelling, anticipation of key risks & conflicts and formulation of contingency plans/solutions, action-oriented

Confidentiality & Discretion: Establishes self and division as trusted advisor to internal stakeholders by maintaining high level of discretion and confidentiality in assignments; demonstrates sound judgement when dealing with sensitive and/or confidential matters; drives good governance and is a « Culture Carrier » demonstrating IFAD institutional conscience through his/her work.

Corporate approach: Ability to bring in corporate vision and priorities into one’s area of work (e.g. budgeting going beyond simple budgetary considerations, taking into account strategic priorities)

Leadership: Group thought leader, sought out by others and providing mentorship and effective guidance to others; Ability to build trust, inside and outside the organization by acting as a role model for IFAD’s core values and competencies, and to provide a clear sense of direction, mentorship and effective guidance to the team, strategizing the IFAD’s goals, giving the vision, empowering the team and ensuring a positive environment for all.

Political acumen: Ability to conduct sound political analysis and understand complex environments, providing options and advice

Specialized communication skills: Ability to negotiate on behalf of IFAD and drive for creative and pragmatic solutions in complex negotiations with key partners, both public and private sector

Evidence-based policy: Know-how in the formulation of concrete and actionable policy recommendations based on hard evidence (going beyond simple data interpretation)

Programme/Project development, management: Know-how in Programme/Project development, implementation, management

