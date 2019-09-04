The Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) intends to appoint a new Chair and Vice-Chair in 2023 for a three-year term. The Board Chair and Vice-Chair lead the Board who determines the Global Fund’s strategy and policies, and act as ambassadors and advocates for its work.

Created 20 years ago, the Global Fund is a worldwide partnership to defeat HIV, TB and malaria and ensure a healthier, safer, more equitable future for all. We raise and invest US$4 billion a year to fight the deadliest infectious diseases, challenge the injustice that fuels them and strengthen health systems in more than 100 countries. We unite world leaders, communities, civil society, health workers and the private sector to find out what works and take it to scale – so the world makes more progress, more rapidly.

The Global Fund’s bold new Strategy, Fighting Pandemics and Building a Healthier and More Equitable World, sets out how the Global Fund partnership aims to accelerate impact as 2030 draws closer and contribute to a world free of the burden of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria with better, more equitable, health for all, as set out in Sustainable Development Goal 3.

The Global Fund’s Board includes 20 voting members, with equal representation of implementers and donors. Non-governmental organisations, communities affected by HIV, TB and malaria, the private sector, and private foundations are also represented as voting members. In addition, there are eight non-voting members, including the Board Chair and Vice Chair, representatives of partner organisations including the World Health Organization and World Bank, and the Additional Public Donors constituency.

The Global Fund actively seeks talented leaders from all over the world. The Chair and Vice-Chair will be responsible for guiding the deliberations of a Board comprised of an extraordinarily diverse mix of stakeholders and partners. Both will be figures of real stature and track records of accomplishment which equip them to serve the Global Fund in its strategic deliberations and in its communication to external partners. The Board Leadership will bring deep experience of working with multi-stakeholder governance bodies. Between them, the Chair and Vice-Chair will possess an understanding of the global public health architecture and of the governance process of the Global Fund, as well as transferrable leadership experience from other sectors. The Chair and Vice-Chair of the Global Fund Board are eligible to receive an honorarium pursuant to the Honorarium Framework of the Global Fund.

The Global Fund has retained Russell Reynolds Associates to assist with these appointments. For further information on the positions and additional details on qualifications, requirements, terms and conditions of service and how to express interest, please visit: http://www.rraresponses.com

All appropriately qualified people regardless of their nationality, ethnicity, sex, marital status, civil partnership status, disability, age, religion, political belief, sexual orientation, health status or trans-gender status, and individuals who are living with HIV are encouraged to apply. The Global Fund Board is highly committed to diversity.