Vice President & WBG Chief Information Officer

Job: req19146

Grade: GJ

Location: Washington, DC. United States

Closing Date: 21/10/2022 at 11:59pm UTC

Description

The World Bank Group is one of the world’s largest sources of development assistance and global expertise for developing countries. It consists of five institutions that specialize in different aspects of development: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). For additional information, please visit http://www.worldbank.org

With twin goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity, the WBG works in more than 100 developing economies to improve living standards and to fight poverty. For each of its clients, the WBG works with government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, and the private sector to formulate assistance strategies. A network of offices worldwide delivers the programs in countries, liaises with government and civil society, and works to increase understanding of development issues. The World Bank is owned by 189 member countries whose views and interests are represented by a Board of Governors and a Washington, DC-based Board of Directors. With more than 150 offices worldwide, the WBG works with public and private sector partners, investing in groundbreaking projects and using data, research, and technology to develop solutions to the most urgent global challenges.

ITS Vice Presidency Context:

Information and Technology Solutions (ITS) vice presidency enables the WBG to achieve its mission of ending extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity in a sustainable way by delivering transformative information and technologies to its staff working in over 150 locations. Our vision is to transform how the Bank Group accomplishes its mission through both information and technology. In this fast-paced, ever-changing world, the formulation and implementation of the ITS strategy is an ongoing, iterative process of learning and adaptation developed through extensive consultations with business partners throughout the World Bank Group. ITS serves the information and technology needs of the entire World Bank Group with a global workforce comprised of more than 1,200 staff and 2,000 contractors with an annual operating budget (admin/capital) of more than $500 million USD.

ITS shapes its strategy in response to changing business priorities and leverages new technologies to achieve three high-level business outcomes: business enablement, by providing Bank Group units with innovative digital tools and technologies to transform how they deliver value for their clients; empowerment & effectiveness, by ensuring that all Bank Group staff are connected, able to find information, and productive to accelerate the delivery of development solutions globally; and resilience, by equipping the Bank Group to provide risk-based cybersecurity and robust data protection for a global network and a growing cloud platform. Implementation of the strategy is guided by three core principles. The first is to deliver solutions for business partners that are customer-centric, innovative, and transformative. The second is to provide the Bank Group with value for money with selective and standard technologies. The third principle is to excel at the basics by providing a high-performing, robust, and resilient IT environment for the organization.

The ITS business model combines dedicated business solutions centers that provide services tailored to specific needs of the WBG institutions such as shared services including infrastructure, information security, vendor management, enterprise architecture, finance solutions, compliance, unified communications, mobile technologies, digital workplace solutions, library and archives, change management, learning, etc.

Reporting Relationship: The WBG CIO and Vice-President for Information Technology Solutions will report directly to Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer (MDCAO).

Roles and Responsibilities:

The primary role and responsibility of the WBG CIO and Vice President for Information and Technology Solutions will be to:

Lead setting of the IT strategy in support of WBG key priorities working closely with stakeholders across the organization.

Drive the implementation of ITS strategy and work program including the delivery of IT services that support the transformation to a hybrid work environment.

Ensure a cyber-safe institution.

Mature business engagement to create transformative initiatives and collaborate in product design, while balancing agility with expected due diligence.

Identify and scale best practice delivery methodologies to design and deliver customer-centric products and services in an accelerated manner.

Strengthen the WBG’s digital backbone through continuous modernization of core platforms and infrastructure and reducing technical debt.

Achieve higher internal IT delivery efficiencies through process improvement initiatives.

Prepare WBG for the future through experimentation, learning, and bringing emerging technologies to solve business and development problems.

Build a balanced workforce of the future, recruit and retain the best talent, and empower diverse ITS staff with advanced skills.

Coordinate data governance enhancements, including privacy policy implementation, with stakeholders across the WBG.

Facilitate global partnerships on transformative technology agenda.

Deliver solutions to the clients we serve and the countries where we operate;

Oversee the creation of a compelling employment value proposition to attract and retain critical talent.

Enable culture change across multiple dimensions to achieve successful digital transformation by building a culture of collaboration, promoting individual accountability and creating a positive workplace environment where differences are respected and celebrated.

The World Bank Group CIO and ITSVP is the senior-most officer with accountability for all aspects of the World Bank Group’s information and technology solutions. In addition to the responsibilities listed above, the ITSVP will also:

Serve as Chief Information Officer and spokesperson for the World Bank Group on all IT related matters.

Provide advice to the Bank’s Senior Management (the President, the Managing Directors and the Vice Presidents) on matters of IT-related risks including cybersecurity and data privacy.

Represent the World Bank Group in the IT community on issues relevant to the World Bank Group.

Efficiently and effectively manage the World Bank Group Information and Technology Solutions Vice Presidency, consisting of approximately 1,200+ staff and 2,000+ contractors located around the world including two Shared Service Centers in Chennai, India and Sofia, Bulgaria.

Support cross VPU and Bank-wide initiatives as both a leader and a participant to effect positive change within the institution and the community.

Create a workplace where everyone is valued, where differences are respected and celebrated, and where opportunity and equitable treatment is afforded to all.

Other special assignments and institutional activities as required.

Selection Criteria

In addition to having a strong work ethic and unquestionable integrity, s/he will have the presence to establish immediate credibility with Senior Management and a complex group of stakeholders. S/he will possess outstanding intellect, leadership and analytical abilities as well as excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills. A successful candidate will possess qualifications such as:

Demonstrated professional excellence as recognized by the industry and their peers.

Master’s degree with 15+ years relevant experience, or Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 20+ years relevant experience.

Strong organizational skills and business judgment with ability to multi-task and focus on details while maintaining a clear sense of priorities.

Possess understanding of the principles and practices of IT, and have a strong track record of leading complex IT environments to superior results. S/He should understand relevant trends and best practices and must be able to bring this knowledge to bear in order to improve the organization and its business results.

Demonstrated ability of working with sensitive and confidential information.

Ability to distinguish between what is and is not critical, and to balance on both strategic and short-term issues. A track record of delivering results under stressful timetables with constrained resources.

Proven ability to interact effectively with corporate and external counterparts, with senior World Bank Group officials.

Superior written and oral communication skills with ability to convey complex messages succinctly and diplomatically including excellent verbal and written English language skills.

Demonstrated ability to adapt to changing corporate objectives in a dynamic enterprise setting and marketplace.

Highest personal and professional integrity as demonstrated through strong personal values, as well as consistent words and actions.

Strong partnership building skills to connect with various stakeholders to create opportunities to collaborate, co-create and innovate.

Experience in managing and leading large organizations and complex budgets.

Commitment to the mission of the World Bank Group, translating broad strategies into specific objectives and action plans; aligning the organization to support strategic priorities.

Prior experience in successfully managing a diverse group of highly skilled professionals; capacity to motivate teams to excel in competitive markets within the context of a multilateral organization.

Advanced presentation/ interactive skills to convey complex conceptual information/ ideas on issues requiring extensive interpretation and opinion, including the ability to represent publicly the World Bank’s viewpoint in global forums and settings.

Promotes a free flow of information and communication throughout the organization (upward, across and downward); listens actively; encourages open expression of ideas and opinions. Relates well to key colleagues; stays in touch with employees at all levels.

Accurately appraises the strengths and weaknesses of others; provides constructive feedback; develops successors and talent pools; assigns clear authority and accountability.

Establishes open, candid and trusting relationships; treats all individuals fairly and with respect; maintains high standards of integrity.

Ability to navigate skillfully the World Bank Group organization, build strong relationships and work collaboratively across the various entities.

Strong track record of sound professional and personal judgment, demonstrated ability to exercise independence in decision-making.

Develops, inspires and empowers others: manages, coaches and mentors others and provides consistent, accurate and straightforward feedback regarding strengths and developmental needs; stewards talent to strengthen the institution as a whole.

Demonstrates a degree of selflessness and a sense of corporate ethos; has a mindset which values teamwork and organizational needs; measures own success in terms of what the organization achieves, and how motivated, excited and energized staff feels under his/her leadership.

Proven leadership skills; ability to formulate, articulate and implement a vision and strategy for ITS; and demonstrated ability to lead multicultural and multidisciplinary teams of professionals within demanding, high profile organizations.

Commitment to a strong and healthy culture of honesty, trust, openness, integrity, and accountability.

Experience with international development a plus.

For more information on how to apply, please follow the link: https://worldbankgroup.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx?id=19146&site=1