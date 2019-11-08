Publier

Campagne de recrutement de la Banque mondiale pour l’Afrique 2022

Finance The World Bank

The World Bank’s Western and Central Africa region is launching a new Recruitment Drive. Over thirty local positions are now open. They will be based in our country offices in Western and Central Africa. Are you ready to make an impact? Are you a development expert who is seeking new career challenges? Then, please apply online through October 12, 2022. You can also watch a virtual event on the Recruitment Drive on September 30, 2022, from 8 am to 12 pm EDT.

To apply: https://www.worldbank.org/en/events/2022/09/30/join-the-mission-world-bank-recruitment-drive-for-africa-2022#1

