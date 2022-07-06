Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a public-private partnership committed to saving children’s lives and protecting people’s health by increasing equitable use of vaccines in lower-income countries. Gavi uses innovative finance mechanisms, including co-financing by recipient countries, to secure sustainable funding and adequate supply of quality vaccines. Gavi brings together the public and private sectors with the shared goal of creating equal access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the poorest countries. Since 2000, Gavi has contributed to the immunisation of over 822 million children and the prevention of more than 14 million future deaths.

The Alliance is seeking to appoint a new CEO in mid-2023. The transition comes at a pivotable moment for Gavi as it is growing and reorganising to sustainably deliver on its core portfolio, delivering essential vaccines to those most in need. The next CEO will be tasked with leading the organisation to invigorate, lead and manage the Gavi Alliance, while navigating an increasingly complex funding landscape of a $20 billion entity. The next CEO is expected to have both an internally and externally facing role and be expected to reach Gavi’s potential through this period and beyond. Externally, the CEO must clearly articulate and embody the organization’s strategy and mission. After a long period of managing COVID response, a future leader is sought who can articulate and implement Gavi’s future vision and mission.

This is a unique opportunity to support an exceptional organisation in their mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics. Please find the detailed job description at https://www.sri-executive.com/offer/?id=9553

How to Apply

SRI Executive has been exclusively contracted by Gavi to assist with the search for an exceptional leader to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer.

If you wish to be considered for this position, please forward a copy of your CV, along with any relevant documentation to Ms. Lea Vercoustre at Gavi-CEO@SRI-executive.com on or before 9th September 2022. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service. We will revert to you as soon as possible when we have reviewed your application.

Chief Executive Officer