Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

2022-07-06 08:29:01
full-time

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a public-private partnership committed to saving children’s lives and protecting people’s health by increasing equitable use of vaccines in lower-income countries. Gavi uses innovative finance mechanisms, including co-financing by recipient countries, to secure sustainable funding and adequate supply of quality vaccines. Gavi brings together the public and private sectors with the shared goal of creating equal access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the poorest countries. Since 2000, Gavi has contributed to the immunisation of over 822 million children and the prevention of more than 14 million future deaths.

The Alliance is seeking to appoint a new CEO in mid-2023. The transition comes at a pivotable moment for Gavi as it is growing and reorganising to sustainably deliver on its core portfolio, delivering essential vaccines to those most in need. The next CEO will be tasked with leading the organisation to invigorate, lead and manage the Gavi Alliance, while navigating an increasingly complex funding landscape of a $20 billion entity. The next CEO is expected to have both an internally and externally facing role and be expected to reach Gavi’s potential through this period and beyond. Externally, the CEO must clearly articulate and embody the organization’s strategy and mission. After a long period of managing COVID response, a future leader is sought who can articulate and implement Gavi’s future vision and mission.

This is a unique opportunity to support an exceptional organisation in their mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics. Please find the detailed job description at https://www.sri-executive.com/offer/?id=9553

How to Apply

SRI Executive has been exclusively contracted by Gavi to assist with the search for an exceptional leader to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer.

If you wish to be considered for this position, please forward a copy of your CV, along with any relevant documentation to Ms. Lea Vercoustre at Gavi-CEO@SRI-executive.com on or before 9th September 2022. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service. We will revert to you as soon as possible when we have reviewed your application.

International

| Institutions-ONG

WWF is an independent conservation organization active in nearly 100 countries, working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature.  

  

We are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Working with many others – from individuals and communities to business and government – WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable. 

WWF now seeks a new Chair of the International board. The (non-executive) board oversees the activities of WWF International and is the custodian of the Panda brand.

 

The ideal candidate: 

 

  • Is a high profile convenor, with an extensive and impactful network; 
  • Has significant experience of effectively chairing diverse, multi-cultural and complex organizations; 
  • Has the personality and capabilities to work effectively with the global WWF network, and 
  • Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.

 

This is a demanding and non-remunerated role; expected time commitment of up to 30%.

Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalChair2022@EgonZehnder.com

 

The submission deadline is 31 August 2022.

 

 

www.panda.org

2022-06-30 06:24:59
full-time
International

| Institutions-ONG

WWF is an independent conservation organization active in nearly 100 countries, working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature.  

  

We are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Working with many others – from individuals and communities to business and government – WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable. 

WWF seeks a new Director General to succeed the retiring incumbent. The Director General leads the WWF organization globally and is accountable for ensuring that the WWF Network is aligned on the delivery of global organizational goals to support our mission and achieve tangible conservation impact. 

 

This is a demanding and high-profile role. The ideal candidate: 

 

  • Is an inspiring and influential leader with a significant track record of leading complex global organizations;
  • Has a deep and broad understandinof conservation, environmental and development issues; 
  • Possesses strong political acumen and excellent understanding of and experience in environmental and sustainability issues at the international policy level;
  • Has the ability to skillfully influence externally through vision, effective communication, political finesse and networking; and
  • Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.

 

Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalDG2022@EgonZehnder.com

 

The submission deadline is 31 July 2022.

 

www.panda.org

2022-06-30 06:15:10
full-time
