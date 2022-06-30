Offres d'emploi
Board Chairperson
WWF is an independent conservation organization active in nearly 100 countries, working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature.
We are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Working with many others – from individuals and communities to business and government – WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.
WWF now seeks a new Chair of the International board. The (non-executive) board oversees the activities of WWF International and is the custodian of the Panda brand.
The ideal candidate:
- Is a high profile convenor, with an extensive and impactful network;
- Has significant experience of effectively chairing diverse, multi-cultural and complex organizations;
- Has the personality and capabilities to work effectively with the global WWF network, and
- Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.
This is a demanding and non-remunerated role; expected time commitment of up to 30%.
Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalChair2022@EgonZehnder.com
The submission deadline is 30 August 2022.
