Board Chairperson

WWF is an independent conservation organization active in nearly 100 countries, working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature.  

  

We are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Working with many others – from individuals and communities to business and government – WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable. 

WWF now seeks a new Chair of the International board. The (non-executive) board oversees the activities of WWF International and is the custodian of the Panda brand.

 

The ideal candidate: 

 

  • Is a high profile convenor, with an extensive and impactful network; 
  • Has significant experience of effectively chairing diverse, multi-cultural and complex organizations; 
  • Has the personality and capabilities to work effectively with the global WWF network, and 
  • Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.

 

This is a demanding and non-remunerated role; expected time commitment of up to 30%.

Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalChair2022@EgonZehnder.com

 

The submission deadline is 30 August 2022.

 

 

www.panda.org

WWF is an independent conservation organization active in nearly 100 countries, working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature.  

  

We are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Working with many others – from individuals and communities to business and government – WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable. 

WWF seeks a new Director General to succeed the retiring incumbent. The Director General leads the WWF organization globally and is accountable for ensuring that the WWF Network is aligned on the delivery of global organizational goals to support our mission and achieve tangible conservation impact. 

 

This is a demanding and high-profile role. The ideal candidate: 

 

  • Is an inspiring and influential leader with a significant track record of leading complex global organizations;
  • Has a deep and broad understandinof conservation, environmental and development issues; 
  • Possesses strong political acumen and excellent understanding of and experience in environmental and sustainability issues at the international policy level;
  • Has the ability to skillfully influence externally through vision, effective communication, political finesse and networking; and
  • Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.

 

Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalDG2022@EgonZehnder.com

 

The submission deadline is 31 July 2022.

 

www.panda.org

2022-06-30 06:15:10
full-time
Afrique

Africa CDC Saving Lives anLivelihoods Initiative Recruitment VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT 92 POSITIONS LOCATED IN ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA; LIBREVILLE, GABON; NAIROBI, KENYA; ABUJA, NIGERIA; LUSAKA, ZAMBIA. The Africa CDC is Africa’s first continent-wide public health entity and envisions a safer, healthier, integrated, and stronger Africa, where the Member States are capable of effectively responding to outbreaks of infectious diseases and other public health threats. Administratively, Africa CDC is designed to operate a decentralized model that allows it to work with National Public Health Institutes (NPHIs) of AU Member States, through five Regional Collaborating Centers located in Egypt, Gabon, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zambia, for the Northern Africa, Central Africa, Eastern Africa, Western Africa, and Southern Africa regions respectively. In partnership with the MasterCard Foundation, Africa CDC will implement the Saving Lives and Livelihoods Initiative (SLL), which aims to strengthen Africa’s public health institutional capabilities to detect and respond quickly and effectively to disease outbreaks and other health burdens through an integrated network of continent-wide preparedness and response, surveillance, laboratory and research programs. Working collaboratively with the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), Africa CDC is inviting applicants who are citizens of African Union member states for fixed-term posts for 92 positions to staff the SLL Initiative, based at Africa CDC’s Headquarters and in the Regional Collaborating Centres (RCCs). This recruitment effort is being led exclusively by Oxford HR. To find out more about the job specifications and the location of the roles, please visit Oxford HR’s website at http://afenet.oxfordhr.co.uk   AFRICA CDC  
