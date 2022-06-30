WWF is an independent conservation organization active in nearly 100 countries, working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature.

We are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Working with many others – from individuals and communities to business and government – WWF urgently seeks to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.

WWF seeks a new Director General to succeed the retiring incumbent. The Director General leads the WWF organization globally and is accountable for ensuring that the WWF Network is aligned on the delivery of global organizational goals to support our mission and achieve tangible conservation impact.

This is a demanding and high-profile role. The ideal candidate:

Is an inspiring and influential leader with a significant track record of leading complex global organizations;

Has a deep and b road un d erstandi n g o f conservation, en v ironmental and de v elopment is s ues;

Possesses strong political ac u m e n and excellent und e rstanding of and experience in environmental an d s u stainabilit y issues at the international policy level;

Has the ability to skillfully influence externally through vision, effective communication, political finesse and networking; and

Demonstrates a genuine commitment to the WWF mission and values.

Egon Zehnder has been retained as our exclusive partner in this search. Please register your interest at WWFInternationalDG2022@EgonZehnder.com

The submission deadline is 31 July 2022.