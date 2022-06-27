Africa CDC Saving Lives anLivelihoods Initiative Recruitment

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

92 POSITIONS LOCATED IN ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA; LIBREVILLE, GABON; NAIROBI, KENYA; ABUJA, NIGERIA; LUSAKA, ZAMBIA.

The Africa CDC is Africa’s first continent-wide public health entity and envisions a safer, healthier, integrated, and stronger Africa, where the Member States are capable of effectively responding to outbreaks of infectious diseases and other public health threats. Administratively, Africa CDC is designed to operate a decentralized model that allows it to work with National Public Health Institutes (NPHIs) of AU Member States, through five Regional Collaborating Centers located in Egypt, Gabon, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zambia, for the Northern Africa, Central Africa, Eastern Africa, Western Africa, and Southern Africa regions respectively.

In partnership with the MasterCard Foundation, Africa CDC will implement the Saving Lives and Livelihoods Initiative (SLL), which aims to strengthen Africa’s public health institutional capabilities to detect and respond quickly and effectively to disease outbreaks and other health burdens through an integrated network of continent-wide preparedness and response, surveillance, laboratory and research programs. Working collaboratively with the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), Africa CDC is inviting applicants who are citizens of African Union member states for fixed-term posts for 92 positions to staff the SLL Initiative, based at Africa CDC’s Headquarters and in the Regional Collaborating Centres (RCCs).

This recruitment effort is being led exclusively by Oxford HR. To find out more about the job specifications and the location of the roles, please visit Oxford HR’s website at

http://afenet.oxfordhr.co.uk

AFRICA CDC