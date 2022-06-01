Offres d'emploi

The Global Fund Board is currently seeking health care, public health and development professionals to serve on its independent review body, the Technical Review Panel (TRP).

The Global Fund relies on the TRP to ensure that its investments in country programs are strategically focused, technically sound and aligned to the 2023-2028 Global Fund’s Strategy: Fighting Pandemics and Building a Healthier and More Equitable World . The primary role of the TRP is to review funding requests received by the Global Fund in line with review criteria approved by the Board’s Strategy Committee.

We are looking for experts with recent work experience in one or more of the following primary areas of expertise in Global Fund implementer countries:

  • HIV
  • TB
  • Malaria
  • Resilient and sustainable systems for health
  • Equity, human rights and gender equality, including community leadership
  • Health financing and sustainability
  • Pandemic preparedness and response

The Global Fund’s new strategy includes an evolving objective of contributing to pandemic preparedness and response. Consequently, the Global fund invites applications from candidates with expertise in pandemic preparedness who have an understanding of HIV, TB and malaria.

In addition to the core technical expertise in the above areas, the TRP also seeks individuals with cross-cutting experience in the following:

  • Program design, implementation and management of integrated, people-centered health services
  • Monitoring and evaluation
  • Innovative health approaches
  • Prevention from sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment
  • Challenging operating environments

All applicants should be experts in their area and possess country-level experience in designing, implementing, managing, advising and/or assessing HIV, TB and malaria programs and/or broader public health and/or rights-based programs. The Global Fund looks for experience across a range of countries and implementation contexts, including challenging operating environments.

Applicants should have at least 10 years of relevant work experience and strong academic credentials, minimum of a master’s level degree or equivalent professional training or accreditation, related to at least one of these expertise areas.

The Global Fund is looking for candidates who reflect the diversity of gender, race, sexuality, disability, nationality and geographical regions of Global Fund implementer countries.

REQUIRED SKILLS OF TRP MEMBERS

The work of the TRP includes in-depth review of complex technical and programmatic documents, as well as drafting detailed assessment and recommendations.

TRP candidates should have demonstrable experience, understanding, and knowledge of one or more of the following:

  • Latest scientific evidence, up-to-date international guidelines and normative guidance, including new developments, approaches and technologies for addressing HIV, TB or malaria.
  • Building people-centered, integrated resilient and sustainable systems for health, community systems strengthening; community-based and -led responses, and pandemic preparedness.
  • Gender equality, human rights and equity, including inequities related to race, ethnicity and indigenous background, engagement and leadership of most affected communities, notably people living with and/or affected by HIV, TB and/or malaria including programs for key and vulnerable populations.
  • Strengthening health policies, strategy, governance; planning and procurement capacity, storage and distribution; health product information systems implementation and use; national regulatory and quality assurance systems; avoidance, reduction and management of healthcare waste; and health product management financing and workforce capacity development.
  • Developing and review of costed and prioritized national strategic plans or investment cases, and experience in strategic investment for highest impact and sustainability in resource limited settings.
  • Sustainability and transition, value for money, innovative financing mechanisms, partnerships, health finance, and market-shaping, including models of payment for results.
  • Developing, implementing, managing, evaluating and/or reviewing programs at the country and/or regional level.

TRP candidates should be able to demonstrate that they have the skills, aptitude and experience to carry out the work of the TRP including:

  • Interpreting programmatic results building on previous programs and investments to inform strategic decision making, including assessing: strategic focus; appropriate mix of interventions and choices on prioritization for maximum impact in different contexts; program quality, effectiveness and efficiency; development of effective strategies to (i) address health and community systems and service delivery challenges, (ii) build sustainability and prepare for donor transition and (iii) improve yield in programmatic results.
  • Reviewing funding requests and associated documentation presented in English and communicating effectively in English, including writing review outcomes, presenting complex results, lessons learned and recommendations to key stakeholders including government, technical and development partners, community and civil society at national, regional and global levels.

COMPETENCIES

Core competencies include:

  • An in-depth understanding of and personal commitment to the Global Fund principles, core values and mission
  • High-level judgment in complex situations
  • Recognized leader with capability of acting as a representative of a review panel in partnerships and governing bodies
  • Interpersonal skills, notably working respectfully with people from diverse backgrounds
  • Proven ability to work independently as well as in a multicultural team and understanding of cultural contexts, including in relation to racial, ethnic, or indigenous identities
  • Diplomatic, with policymaking and strategy skills
  • Proven communication skills, namely the ability to articulate and communicate complex results and lessons learned effectively to key Global Fund stakeholders
  • High ethical standards
  • Ability to adapt to changes
  • Strong analytical skills, including knowledge synthesis
  • Proven ability to translate evidence into policy

AVAILABILITY AND TIME COMMITMENT

Annually, the TRP may convene up to 4 review meetings each over a period of 7 to 14 days; and meetings could be in-person in Geneva, Switzerland (requiring full day engagement) or remote (requiring half day engagement) over the meeting period. Following review meetings, whether in person or virtual, members also engage via email to finalize TRP review reports. In addition to review meetings, TRP members may also be called upon to provide inputs to the Global Fund in the context of TRP working groups.

RECRUITMENT PROCESS

The TRP is replenished every three years to align with the Global Fund’s three-year allocation periods. The recruitment and selection of TRP members is managed by the Global Fund Board’s Strategy Committee using an open, transparent, and criteria-based process, through a public call for applications. The selection process consists of the following steps: longlist screening, shortlisting panel reviews, and final decision by the Strategy Committee. All applicants will be informed of the outcome of their application in January 2023.

WHO CAN APPLY

The Global Fund invites applications from experts worldwide. The following individuals are ineligible to apply:

  • Employees of the Global Fund Secretariat
  • Members of Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanisms

Members of the following Global Fund bodies will need to step down from their roles in these governance structures if selected to serve on the TRP:

  • Members of the Global Fund Board, including Alternates, Constituency Focal Points, and standing committee members, and individuals who participate in Board or Committee meetings as part of constituency delegations
  • Members of the Global Fund’s Strategy Committee or Grant Approvals Committees, including Alternates

Please note that employees of the Global Fund’s technical partners are eligible to apply to serve on the TRP. If selected to serve on the TRP, members will fill out an annual declaration of interest form and as needed will recuse themselves from reviewing funding requests where they have an actual or potential conflict of interest.

HOW TO APPLY

Apply for the Technical Review Panel HERE no later than Sunday 24 July 2022.

In exceptional circumstances only – for example, if you are unable to submit an online application due to limited internet connectivity – please download a copy of the application form available HERE and submit the completed form and your CV to TRPrecruitment@devex.com and TRPrecruitment@theglobalfund.org.

THE GLOBAL FUND’S PRINCIPLES AND VALUES

The Global Fund was created in 2002 to raise, invest and manage funds to respond to three of the deadliest infectious diseases, HIV, TB and malaria.

The work of the Global Fund is based upon four principles – partnership, country-ownership, performance-based financing, and transparency – empowering implementers to lead the response to the three diseases, with support from a diverse range of partners in the health sector.

The Global Fund values and celebrates diversity and is committed to creating a working environment based on trust, mutual respect, dignity and equal opportunity in all its employment and management practices, policies, regulations and procedures.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

To learn more about the TRP, please see:

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria was created to dramatically increase resources to fight three of the world's most devastating diseases, and to direct those resources to areas of greatest need. As a partnership between governments, civil society, the private sector and affected communities, the Global Fund represents an innovative approach to international health financing. Global Fund's General Principles The Global Fund was founded on a set of principles (these are fully described in the Global Fund's Framework Document) that guides everything we do - from governance to grant-making: * Operate as a financial instrument, not an implementing entity. * Make available and leverage additional financial resources. * Support programs that reflect national ownership. * Operate in a balanced manner in terms of different regions, diseases and interventions. * Pursue an integrated and balanced approach to prevention and treatment. * Evaluate proposals through independent review processes. * Establish a simplified, rapid and innovative grant-making process and operate transparently, with accountability. Operate as a financial instrument, not an implementing entity. The Global Fund's purpose is to attract, manage and disburse resources to fight AIDS, TB and malaria. We do not implement programs directly, relying instead on the knowledge of local experts. As a financing mechanism, the Global Fund works closely with other multilateral and bilateral organizations involved in health and development issues to ensure that newly funded programs are coordinated with existing ones. In many cases, these partners participate in local Country Coordinating Mechanisms, providing important technical assistance during the development of proposals and implementation of programs. The Global Fund is committed to relying on existing financial management, monitoring and reporting systems, where possible.

Le Groupe Franco-Africain d’Oncologie Pédiatrique recrute son Directeur(trice) du Développement Afrique

•  Titre : Directeur (trice) du Développement Afrique •  Manager : Déléguée Générale •  Localisation : un des pays concernés par une Unité d’Oncologie Pédiatrique (UOP)

Résumé du poste

Le/la Directeur/trice du Développement Afrique coordonnera les activités du Groupe Franco-Africain d’Oncologie Pédiatrique (GFAOP) en Afrique francophone pour le développement de la cancérologie et travaillera en étroite relation avec les 24 responsables des unités d’oncologie pédiatrique (UOP) dans les 18 pays d’Afrique francophone. Avec un réseau de plus de 280 membres et ses acquis depuis sa création en 2000, le GFAOP est un acteur institutionnel majeur pour l’accompagnement en Afrique francophone du programme international de l’OMS en faveur de l’oncologie pédiatrique.

Le déploiement des activités du GFAOP (formation des médecins, infirmiers et personnels de santé ; recommandations thérapeutiques ; accompagnement des unités, des enfants et des familles, plaidoyer, renforcement des capacités) poursuivent des objectifs pour l’amélioration de la santé publique en Afrique.

Le GFAOP a l’ambition dans son plan stratégique 2021/2030 de traiter jusqu’à 7000 enfants à la fin de la décennie ce qui signifie un déploiement opérationnel et rapide de ses activités, la consolidation des programmes existants, le lancement de programmes pilotes dans la région, le développement de partenariats publics et privés, la consolidation des relations avec les ministères et l’amplification des relations avec la société civile. (www.gfaop.org)

Dans ses fonctions, le/la Directeur/trice du Développement Afrique :

•  Contribuera à la définition des objectifs en relation avec le bureau et les chefs des unités de soins ; •  Proposera un budget de fonctionnement et un plan d’actions annuel indiquant les points d’étapes, les indicateurs de succès et les principaux risques ; •  Possèdera d’excellentes qualités de communication pour représenter le GFAOP (événements officiels, congrès, médias... ) ; •  Disposera d’une bonne connaissance de l’environnement de la santé publique en Afrique et des acteurs institutionnels du fait d’une expérience dans la région 

Il/elle sera l’un(e) des 3 responsables de département placé(e) sous la responsabilité de la Déléguée Générale et sera membre invité du bureau de l’association.

Son poste (contrat international de deux ans renouvelables et à temps plein) sera basé en Afrique pour construire des relations de proximité avec les Unités de Soins et les acteurs institutionnels, les experts de la cancérologie pédiatrique et la société civile.

Fonctions et responsabilités du poste

•  Contribuer à l’adaptation et à la mise en œuvre de la stratégie globale du GFAOP •  Réaliser la cartographie, construire et gérer des relations et des partenariats étroits avec les parties prenantes les plus critiques pour développer l’oncologie pédiatrique dans chaque pays en s’aidant des plans tactiques du GFAOP. 

        Les parties prenantes comprennent :  Gouvernements, ministères de la santé, et responsables des plans cancer ; Associations de patients / défenseurs et groupes de plaidoyer ; Sociétés médicales et scientifiques ; ONG ; Groupes de réflexion ; Fondations de santé publique ; Tout autre intervenant ou influenceur local pertinent.

•  Établir l’ordre de priorité et élaborer des plans ciblés avec ces intervenants externes clés en intégrant leurs objectifs et leurs priorités, les initiatives clés, les positions en matière de santé et de politiques, les forces et les sources d’effet de levier, les besoins en matière de renforcement des capacités et les domaines de collaboration. •  Traduire la stratégie, en tenant compte des réalités et priorités du pays, en plans d’actions tactiques prioritaires, campagnes et opportunités, afin de maximiser l’impact de la prise en charge des cancers pédiatriques •  Identifier les leviers pour assurer l’accès des patients au traitement. •  Travailler avec les sociétés médicales et scientifiques pour comprendre la norme actuelle de traitement et les besoins de la communauté médicale pour apporter une solution aux enfants atteints de cancer •  Travailler avec la communauté des patients pour comprendre les défis à affronter •  Travailler avec la communication pour définir et déployer les bons messages dans ce processus, afin de sensibiliser le public aux enjeux de l’Oncologie Pédiatrique •  Développer et piloter les indicateurs d’évaluation des plans d’actions GFAOP •  Contribuer au déploiement de la stratégie de ressources /partenariats en Afrique Francophone

Profil 

•  Formation : diplôme d’études supérieures dans un domaine lié à la santé •  Expérience : 10 -15 ans d’expérience dans les affaires publiques et / ou les rôles de plaidoyer / expérience des affaires pharmaceutiques •  Maitrise des outils de communication •  Langues : Français et Anglais courant (oral et écrit) •  Qualités personnelles : Vision stratégique, diplomatie, capacité d’influence et de communication, leadership, aptitude au travail en équipe, capacités d’adaptation, créativité, gestion de projets •  Mobilité : basé en Afrique francophone. Des déplacements internationaux sont à prévoir

Statut

•  Poste à temps plein •  Contrat de travail international pour 2 ans renouvelable.

 Les candidat(e)s doivent transmettre leur CV accompagné d’une lettre de motivation au plus tard le 10 juin 2022 

Contact annegagnepainlacheteau@gfaop.org

Côte d'Ivoire

| Finance

BANQUE AFRICAINE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT

AVIS DE VACANCE DE POSTE RÉF. ADB/22/828

African Development Bank Logo Nice Rez Transparent copy

TITRE DU POSTE :

 

VICE-PRÉSIDENT(E), GESTION DES PERSONNES ET DES TALENTS

COMPLEXE :

 

VICE-PRÉSIDENCE, GESTION DES PERSONNES ET DES TALENTS (PTVP)

DÉPARTEMENT/DIVISION :

 

VICE-PRÉSIDENCE, GESTION DES PERSONNES ET DES TALENTS 

GRADE 

 

EL.3

SUPÉRIEUR HIÉRARCHIQUE :

 

LE PRÉSIDENT 

LIEU D’AFFECTATION :

 

ABIDJAN, CÔTE D’IVOIRE

INFORMATIONS SUR LE POSTE :

 

CE POSTE BÉNÉFICIE DU STATUT INTERNATIONAL ET OUVRE DROIT AUX CONDITIONS D’EMPLOI Y AFFÉRENTES.

SI VOUS RENCONTREZ DES DIFFICULTÉS TECHNIQUES LORS DE L’ENREGISTREMENT DE VOTRE CANDIDATURE, VEUILLEZ ENVOYER UN COURRIEL AVEC UNE DESCRIPTION PRÉCISE DU PROBLÈME ET/OU UNE CAPTURE D’ÉCRAN INDIQUANT LE PROBLÈME À HR DIRECT HRDIRECT@AFDB.ORG

SAP N° :

 

50106664

DATE DE CLÔTURE :

 

22 JUIN 2022 (à 23h59 GMT)
Pour postuler: https://www.afdb.org/fr/poste-vacant/vice-presidente-gestion-des-personnes-et-des-talents-ptvp-51775

 

LA BANQUE :

 

Créée en 1964, la Banque africaine de développement est la première institution panafricaine de développement. Elle a pour mission de promouvoir la croissance économique et le progrès social dans l’ensemble du continent. La Banque compte 81 pays membres, dont 54 pays africains (les pays membres régionaux). Le programme de développement de la Banque vise à fournir l’appui financier et technique aux projets porteurs de transformation des pays membres régionaux qui permettront de réduire nettement la pauvreté grâce à une croissance économique inclusive et durable. Pour mieux se concentrer sur les objectifs de la Stratégie décennale (2013-2022) et réaliser un plus grand impact sur le développement, la Banque a déployé un nouveau Modèle de développement et de prestation de services (DBDM) basé sur ses Cinq grandes priorités (High 5) : Éclairer l’Afrique et l’alimenter en énergie ; Nourrir l’Afrique ; Industrialiser l’Afrique ; Intégrer l’Afrique ; et Améliorer la qualité de vie des populations africaines. Dans le cadre de ce recrutement, la Banque recherche le candidat idéal pour mettre en place ce nouveau Complexe et soutenir la haute Direction dans la mise en œuvre réussie de cette vision.

 

LE COMPLEXE :

Le (nouveau) Complexe de la gestion des personnes et des talents (PTVP) conservera la responsabilité générale d’attirer, de faire progresser, de motiver et de fidéliser un effectif solide de professionnels, de personnel de soutien et de personnel contractuel pour assurer les activités de la Banque à l’avenir. PTVP est chargé d’assurer la mise en place de systèmes et de contrôles efficaces dans l’administration des RH, depuis le recrutement jusqu’à la retraite. PTVP est également responsable de l’administration efficace des régimes d’avantages sociaux de la Banque (assurance médicale et retraite du personnel) et de la viabilité financière de ces régimes.

LE POSTE :

 

Le/la Vice-président(e), Gestion des personnes et des talents rend compte au Président et l’aide à assurer les fonctions et services de gestion des personnes efficaces, axés sur les personnes et orientés vers le client, dans l’optique d’une efficacité institutionnelle globale.

 

Le/la titulaire du poste pilotera la mise en place de ce nouveau Complexe et sera le fer de lance des efforts visant à promouvoir des politiques de gestion des ressources humaines qui mettent en valeur les talents, favorisent la culture de la performance et garantissent la compétitivité de la Banque en tant qu’employeur de choix. Sous la direction du Président et dans le cadre de la Stratégie de gestion des personnes, il/elle insufflera une nouvelle culture institutionnelle, qui récompense la créativité et l’innovation, attire des talents dans le domaine du développement, et fidélise un effectif de classe mondiale à l’échelle de la Banque.

Le/la Vice-président(e) dirigera une équipe professionnelle de RH afin de maintenir et de favoriser le changement dans l’ensemble de la Banque, tout en supervisant la mise en œuvre de la Stratégie de gestion des personnes de la Banque (PS25), dont la version actuelle est valable jusqu’en 2025. En tant que membre clé de l’équipe de direction, le/la Vice-président(e), Gestion des personnes et des talents pilotera le déploiement des fonctions RH au sein de la Banque, en veillant à ce que les processus et les pratiques RH soient alignés sur les objectifs opérationnels et stratégiques de la Banque.

Par l’intermédiaire de plusieurs équipes spécialisées, le/la Vice-président(e) chargé(e) de la gestion des personnes et des talents apportera son soutien à l’organisation par le recrutement et le perfectionnement de professionnels talentueux, le renforcement de la capacité de performance, la diffusion des meilleures pratiques en matière de gestion des talents et l’amélioration du niveau d’engagement des employés. Ces mesures permettront de renforcer les capacités organisationnelles afin de mettre en œuvre le programme d’activités stratégiques de la Banque et de préserver la compétitivité de la Banque en tant que première banque multilatérale de développement sur le continent.

Dans ce contexte, PTVP supervisera directement l’unité chargée de l’administration des avantages sociaux (Plan de retraite du personnel et Plan médical) ainsi que trois départements RH dynamiques. La première équipe se concentrera sur les relations directes avec les clients du personnel par la mise en place de services intégrés destinés aux parties prenantes internes et externes (dans le cadre des opérations RH, du recrutement et de l’acquisition de talents, des partenariats opérationnels des RH et des initiatives d’engagement du personnel).

La deuxième équipe accueillera les centres d’expertise des RH axés sur les talents, les performances et le perfectionnement du personnel, et sera chargée de concevoir des idées, des programmes et des politiques dans les domaines de la gestion des performances, de la reconnaissance du personnel, des carrières, de l’apprentissage et du perfectionnement du personnel.

La troisième équipe accueillera les services de bien-être du personnel et les différents éléments de la politique en matière d’emploi (récompense et rémunération, politique en matière d’emploi et gestion des programmes), ainsi que l’unité des services médicaux et du bien-être du personnel.

 

PRINCIPALES FONCTIONS :

 

Sous la supervision générale du Président (PRST) et en étroite consultation avec le Vice-président principal (SVP), le/la Vice-président(e), Gestion des personnes et des talents sera chargé(e) de contribuer aux objectifs, au succès et à l’impact sur le développement de la Banque en assumant les fonctions suivantes :

1 - Soutenir le Président dans la mise en œuvre de réformes institutionnelles audacieuses et de programmes de gestion du changement, sur la base du DBDM et de la Stratégie décennale, pour faire de la Banque une organisation hautement performante.  2 - Faire preuve de leadership et guider la direction dans la mise en œuvre de réformes institutionnelles et des RH permettant d’établir des liens appropriés avec la stratégie opérationnelle de la Banque. 3 - Conseiller la haute Direction sur la vision et le cadre stratégique en matière de gestion de ses ressources humaines, ainsi que sur les politiques et pratiques connexes, afin de tirer le meilleur parti du personnel de la Banque ; piloter les programmes de gestion du changement et les changements de culture efficaces qui sont nécessaires pour assurer le succès et la pérennité de l’organisation.  4 - Veiller à ce que les ressources et l’engagement institutionnels soient mobilisés en vue de la mise en œuvre complète de la Stratégie de gestion des personnes (2021 - 2025), de l’ensemble des engagements du FAD et de l’AGC-7 liés aux RH, du plan d’action des RH pertinent et des points d’ancrage opérationnels connexes tels que les stratégies en matière de genre et de fragilité. Promouvoir le déploiement optimal des ressources de la Banque afin de mettre en place des unités régionales de prestation de services qui permettront de renforcer et de consolider l’empreinte régionale de la Banque, conformément à sa trajectoire en matière d’activités et de revenus. 5 - Assurer le leadership dans l’élaboration des politiques, règles, règlements, normes et standards du Groupe de la Banque en matière de ressources humaines ; veiller à leur bonne diffusion à l’échelle de la Banque et à leur alignement sur les pratiques internationales et les exigences légales.  6 - Formuler et recommander des politiques et des programmes de ressources humaines conformes aux stratégies et aux priorités de la Banque, dans les différents aspects de la gestion des ressources humaines, notamment le renforcement des capacités institutionnelles, le développement de carrière, la mobilité du personnel, la gestion des performances, la gestion des rémunérations et des avantages sociaux, et la santé et le bien-être des employés. Établir et mettre en œuvre une culture rigoureuse fondée sur les performances au sein de la Banque, avec des systèmes transparents et fondés sur le mérite pour la progression de la carrière (y compris les nominations, les promotions et les réaffectations stratégiques). 7 - Collaborer avec d’autres parties prenantes de la Banque (éthique, conseil du personnel, médiateur, etc.) afin d’instaurer et de favoriser une culture, une image de marque et une proposition de valeur appropriées pour les membres du personnel de la Banque, quel que soit leur lieu d’affectation, et en particulier dans la perspective du travail virtuel/hybride. Assurer le leadership nécessaire à la mise en place d’une culture institutionnelle qui favorise la créativité, l’innovation, la participation, les valeurs communes et l’inclusion du personnel, en accordant une attention particulière à la parité hommes-femmes. 8 - Promouvoir une culture ciblée et fondée sur le travail d’équipe afin de garantir une prestation de services cohérente dans l’ensemble du Complexe, dans les relations avec les parties prenantes et les partenaires internes et externes. Gérer et superviser les directeurs et chefs de division des RH, en les aidant à atteindre les objectifs stratégiques et opérationnels dans un environnement où règne la cohésion entre les équipes.  9 - Planifier et superviser des programmes axés sur la planification des ressources humaines, le recrutement, la gestion des performances, le développement de carrière, la rémunération et les avantages sociaux, ainsi que les mesures visant à garantir une approche solide de la gestion des risques en matière de RH, notamment en apportant des solutions aux opinions défavorables formulées dans le cadre des audits.  10 - S’assurer que des systèmes appropriés de gestion des performances et de développement des talents, de communication, de mesures de qualité, de suivi et d’examen sont en place pour soutenir le changement organisationnel, la culture et les valeurs.  11 - Planifier, organiser et coordonner le plan de travail du Complexe et la planification et l’utilisation des ressources connexes (budget) ; affecter des projets et assigner des responsabilités programmatiques ; examiner et évaluer les méthodes et procédures de travail ; encourager le personnel à identifier, prévenir et/ou résoudre les problèmes. Favoriser la rentabilité et l’optimisation des ressources dans l’utilisation de toutes les ressources institutionnelles, et garantir la transparence, la justice et l’équité dans l’application et l’administration de toutes les politiques, règles et réglementations en matière de ressources humaines.

 Responsabilités principales rattachées à la fonction

 

1 - Piloter l’exécution du programme de travail et du budget du Complexe, pour chacun des départements et unités qui le composent. Évaluer la performance des rapports directs et indirects en termes d’exécution réussie du programme de travail et du budget. 2 - Piloter l’élaboration de politiques, de directives et de processus destinés à la mise en œuvre intégrale de la Stratégie décennale et de la Stratégie de gestion des personnes. Diriger le travail et la prestation de services du Complexe reconfiguré pour la mise en œuvre du nouveau modèle opérationnel. Superviser l’application de l’approche « Une seule Banque » en ce qui concerne la fourniture du soutien et l’impact des ressources humaines à l’échelle de l’institution. 3 - Collaborer avec CAHR et d’autres comités pertinents du Conseil d’administration pour assurer la production et la soumission en temps voulu de stratégies et de politiques clés aux organes du Conseil d’administration et au Conseil pour approbation et mise en œuvre.  4 - Assurer le leadership et la supervision dans la mise en œuvre de la Stratégie de gestion des personnes. Assurer la mise en œuvre efficace de la stratégie en mettant l’accent sur l’intégration de la dimension genre et d’autres objectifs liés à la diversité.  5 - Diriger et superviser les principaux comités organisationnels. Présenter des rapports devant ces comités au nom de la haute Direction. 6 - Travailler avec d’autres Vice-présidents et Complexes pour assurer une adhésion efficace à toutes les initiatives pilotées par PTVP. Entretenir des relations efficaces avec les autres Vice-Présidents pour assurer le succès du déploiement et la durabilité de ces initiatives. Exposer les stratégies et politiques institutionnelles portées par PTVP en les communiquant de manière efficace tant à l’écrit qu’à l’oral. 7 - Superviser la fonction de gestion du changement au sein de la Banque. Soutenir le Président et la haute Direction en leur offrant des conseils de portée générale, le cas échéant.

 

 COMPÉTENCES (Qualifications, expérience et connaissances)

 

1 - Être titulaire d’au moins un Master en administration des affaires, administration publique, gestion stratégique, gestion des ressources humaines, finances, droit ou dans une discipline connexe  2 - Justifier d’un minimum de quinze (15) années d’expérience pertinente dans la gestion du développement des ressources humaines et la conduite de réformes institutionnelles dans une grande institution financière multinationale ou une organisation publique ou privée, dont les dix (10) dernières années à un poste de direction ; 3 - Avoir une excellente connaissance des politiques, directives et procédures des institutions multilatérales et bilatérales de financement du développement, notamment en ce qui concerne les ressources humaines et l’administration. Faire preuve d’une capacité à gérer des arrangements institutionnels complexes dans une organisation hautement performante ; 4 - Justifier d’une expérience professionnelle dans de grandes organisations multiculturelles du secteur public ou privé avec des effectifs diversifiés, et posséder une sensibilité avérée aux préoccupations diverses du personnel, de la direction et des conseils d’administration  5 - Avoir démontré son leadership intellectuel dans la gestion et le maintien d’un environnement de travail efficace, éthique et transparent dans une organisation financière/bancaire internationale  6 - Jouir d’une réputation bien établie et avoir fait ses preuves en matière de prestations exceptionnelles, d’innovation et de compétences liées à la gestion du changement dans au moins trois des domaines ciblés par la fonction ; jouir d’une solide réputation en matière de gestion du changement au sein d’une grande organisation internationale  7 - Avoir la capacité d’écouter et de communiquer efficacement avec les instances de supervision telles que des conseils d’administration et des conseils de gouverneurs multinationaux et d’autres hauts fonctionnaires du gouvernement  8 - Être en mesure de réfléchir de manière stratégique et de concevoir des plans et des programmes à long terme en harmonie avec les priorités stratégiques de la fonction de gestion des personnes de la Banque  9 - Être capable d’inspirer, de susciter et de maintenir l’engagement du personnel et l’excellence professionnelle ; avoir la capacité de gérer un effectif très diversifié, d’assurer la parité hommes-femmes et de mettre en place un environnement de travail qui favorise le travail d’équipe et des politiques de recrutement souples qui attirent et fidélisent les meilleurs talents  10 - Être capable de communiquer de manière claire et concise (à l’écrit et à l’oral) en anglais et/ou en français, et avoir une bonne connaissance pratique de l’autre langue ; 11 - Être capable d’utiliser efficacement les plateformes de médias sociaux (blogs, mini-blogs, vlogs, etc.) pour dialoguer avec le personnel et les autres parties prenantes internes/externes.

 

 

Seul(e)s les candidat(e)s répondant à toutes les exigences du poste et retenu(e)s pour une évaluation plus approfondie seront contacté(e)s. Les candidat(e)s devront soumettre un curriculum vitae (CV) complet et tout autre document complémentaire pouvant être requis. Le Président de la Banque africaine de développement se réserve le droit de nommer un candidat à un grade inférieur à celui du poste annoncé. La Banque africaine de développement est un employeur garantissant l’égalité des chances. Les candidatures féminines sont vivement encouragéeshttp://www.afdb.org

 

Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement ne perçoit aucun frais ou contribution de quelque nature que ce soit des candidats tout au long de son processus de recrutement (dépôt des candidatures, étude des CV, entretien d’embauche, traitement final des candidatures). En outre, le Groupe de la Banque ne demande aucune information relative aux comptes bancaires des candidats. Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement décline toute responsabilité de publications frauduleuses d’offres d’emploi en son nom ou, de manière générale, d’utilisation frauduleuse de son nom de quelque manière que ce soit. 

 

2022-05-23 15:46:37
full-time
